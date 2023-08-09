12 Flowy Linen Pieces That Will Make End-of-summer Travel a Breeze — From Just $22

Easy and breezy is always the goal when it comes to summer travel, especially with the off-the-chart heat waves sweeping the globe lately. Perhaps your vacation plans to take you on a tropical island getaway where all you need to think about are bathing suits and cover-ups, or maybe you plan on strolling the cobblestone streets of Italy — no matter what the itinerary has in store, packing breathable, comfortable outfits is key.

The secret to keeping cool? Linen. This timeless and stylish fabric wicks sweat while being lightweight, and it can be dressed up or down with the simple addition of accessories and shoes. As a professional traveler, I know how important it is to have versatile pieces that can be used in different scenarios, helping to keep your packing needs as minimal as possible. Linens take up such little space, making the “carry-on only” travel game an easy one to take part in.

If you’re looking to keep it stylish and cool during your travels, here are 12 linen clothes — from an effortless white dress to a one-and-done romper — that can help you achieve just that (and they’re all under $50, too).

Anrabess Women's Summer 2-piece Outfit

Amazon

This two-piece set makes looking put-together effortless. Available in 26 colors with sizes ranging small to XXL, the easy outfit features a sleeveless crop top with a round neck and a cute button up back and wide-legged high waisted pants that are great for a travel day or to dress up for dinner. Bonus: you can mix and match the top and bottom with others in your suitcase to maximize your outfits without adding bulk to your suitcase.

One happy Amazon shopper said, “This outfit is travel perfect. [It’s] classy without being overdressed or uncomfortable.” They continued to said they wore it all day long, saying, “My dark one was perfect for meeting client, brunch… and playing tourist sightseeing.”

Amazhiyu Women’s Pure Linen Summer Button Down Midi Dress

Amazon

Hitting that perfect mid-length on the calf, this pure linen dress is exactly what you need for your sunniest adventures. From the collared neck to the front tie belt and small side slits, this flattering dress comes in a handful of colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL. It’s new to Amazon but already has glowing reviews, including this one that says it’s “perfect for the South Florida heat,” “not see-through,” and above all is “beautiful” — so beautiful, in fact, that they ordered four more colors.

Yeokou Women's Casual Summer Cotton Linen Rompers

Amazon

Simple and stylish, this romper features fully adjustable self-tie straps and a loose fit to keep you both comfortable and cool during your summer travels. Like most items on this list, it's versatile and can easily be worn as a bathing suit cover up for that snorkel adventure you have planned or dressed up with heels and a cardigan for a night out on the town. Grab it now while some colors are on sale, up to 33 percent off.

Unibelle Women Cotton Linen Shirt

Amazon

There’s something so comfortable about an oversized button-down shirt. This versatile style is super light and soft with a high-low hem that adds a bit of extra flair to its casual look. Available in a dozen colors ranging from a crisp white to a bright blue and a cool light green, shoppers love it. One who called it a “great wardrobe staple” says it transitions well through the seasons and makes “a great swimsuit cover-up or an add-on to any summer or fall outfit.”

Lillusory Women‘s Linen Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

These flowy, ankle-length pants have a wide silhouette and large deep pockets that are perfect for keeping things like your passport handy when hustling through border control. Once you’ve dropped your luggage, throw on some sandals and a wide brimmed hat and you’re ready to relax right into your vacation. One who loved these comfy pants said they’re even a dead ringer for their Free People’s pants.

Amazhiyu Pure Linen Summer V Neck Midi Spaghetti Strap Slip Dress

Amazon

Though it’s new to Amazon, this effortless, 100 percent linen slip dress has already been making waves with shoppers, who’ve given it an impressive 4.8-star rating. One who called it the “perfect summer dress” said, “I love wearing this so much! It's comfy, loose, and easy to layer with. I love the material and the fit.” Oh, and it has pockets.

Yanekop Women Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon

These casual wide leg palazzo pants are available in 21 colors, meaning no matter what your travel aesthetic is, there’s an option for you. High-waisted with a thick, stretchy band, they offer maximum comfort for those annoying, unexpected airport delays, but they also look great for when you’re out shopping for souvenirs. Shoppers call them “lightweight and comfy.”

Kingfen Women Casual Cotton Shorts Drawstring Comfy Elastic Waist Shorts

Amazon

Keep it cool, comfortable, and practical with this flowy pair of linen blend shorts. So versatile you can pair them with just about any top in your travel wardrobe, these go-to shorts are a dream come true for the traveler that’s always on the go. Plus, they come in a range of colors making it tempting to scoop up more than one. One shopper who called them “super comfortable” said, “They fit perfect and are very comfortable. They go through the wash well and dry perfectly.” Another shopper who swears by them in the Florida heat said, they’re “super soft” continuing to say, “These are great for travel too. Ordering another color.”

Zeagoo Women’s 2 Piece Lounge Tracksuit Cotton Linen Set

Amazon

Seasoned travelers know a good set goes a long way. Not only does it act as a totally polished outfit, but it also allows for mixing and matching. Throw it over a bathing suit for the ultimate beach day and then change into a cute cami for a quick evening look. This cotton linen set is available in a handful of colors ranging from statement-making Barbie pink to versatile black. One shopper said] it “exceeded expectations” and that it’s a “winner” that’s not see-through at all.

Amazhiyu Women's Linen Sleeveless Shift Dress With Pockets

Amazon

This pure linen shift dress is the perfect blank slate to dress up or down on vacation, whether you need it to be a beach cover-up or a dinner look to parade around out and about on the town. Pair it with a cute belt and oversized bag and you’ve got a look that shouts, “I’m OOO and enjoying my life in Saint-Tropez.” Take it from one reviewer who said it’s “airy, elegant, comfortable, perfect."

Jmierr Men's Casual Button Down

Amazon

This lightweight shirt is perfect for summer travel since it’s breathable and offers a relaxed fit. Available in over a dozen colors, one enthusiastic shopper said it’s great for dressing up for down, sharing “it’s become a staple in my summer wardrobe” continuing, “They fit as expected, neither too tight nor too loose, and provide just the right amount of comfort for casual wear. The sizing guide is accurate, and I was pleased with how well they fit right out of the box.”

Coofandy Men's Linen Shorts

Amazon

These casual linen blend men’s shorts feature a drawstring waist and deep slanted pockets. They’re especially great for pairing with a T-shirt for a chill daytime look or a crisp button-down for a more elevated style. They’re highly rated on Amazon, where one shopper is even dubbing them the “best shorts I’ve ever owned.” The really great part about these shorts? You can score a two-pack for under $50 in several different color combinations.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

