This Cruise Company Is Letting Passengers Under the Age of 22 Sail for Free

Published on March 23, 2023
Lindblad Expeditions is encouraging people to hold onto their youth for just a little longer. 

The cruise company recently announced that on select Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic sailings this summer, "kids" under 22 years old can cruise for free.

"We believe that discovery is a lifelong pursuit, and Lindblad Expeditions is making it easy for children and young adults to join their parents in experiencing some of the world's truly remote places," Noah Brodsky, Chief Commerical Officer at Lindblad Expeditions, shared with Travel + Leisure. "This offer, paired with the recognized National Geographic Global Explorers youth program, will make it better than ever for families to explore these wondrous and remarkable destinations like Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian Arctic, which are at the forefront of our changing climate, and it is impossible to visit them and not be changed. They are powerful and beautiful, teaching us so much about our place in this wild world."

The offer is valid on bookings completed by June 30, 2023. Those under 22 years old are eligible to sail for free with a full-fare paying adult in double occupancy cabins. To snag the savings, just use "CHLD FR" at booking. According to a spokesperson for the company, the offer can equate to "tens of thousands of dollars." 

Lindblad

Michael S. Nolan 

The sailing options include the company's 16-day Norway's Fjords and Arctic Svalbard trip, which departs May 17, its 13-day Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes & Iceland departing June 29, its 24-day Gateway to the Northwest Passage: Greenland & Canada departing August 3, its 11-day South Greenland Exploration: Fjords, Waterfalls & Fishing Villages departing August 24, and more. 

Onboard each ship, families can learn together alongside naturalists, scientists, historians, divers, photographers, and anthropologists, all while in total comfort on the ultra-modern ships that come with luxurious suites, cozy lounge areas, spas, fine dining, and even science labs where guests can watch researchers at work.

See more about all its sailings and book your family getaway here

