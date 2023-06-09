This Cruise Line Will Give You $1,000 Towards Airfare and 25% off Your Trip — What to Know

The sale with Lindblad National Geographic cruises is running until June 23.

By Staff Author
Published on June 9, 2023
A group on a zodiac boat out of the Lindblad/National Geographic
Photo:

Courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions

Travelers looking to set sail on a majestic adventure can now score a big deal for a limited time. 

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, a travel service that specializes in expedition travel — with curated trips to far-flung and remote destinations, such as Antarctica, Galápagos Islands, and Subantarctic Islands — has announced a promotion in celebration of World Ocean Day. 

The “World Ocean Day Sale” is valid now until June 23 and can be utilized for any new bookings. Guests can save 25% off a voyage, and receive $1,000 in airfare credit per passenger, with the maximum savings possible with this promotion totaling $9,660. The company shares the discounts are subject to availability.

Some of the featured itineraries participating in the promotion include:

With the average price of the itineraries shared with Travel + Leisure totaling $13,536.50 per person, the discounted rate and airfare credit could be helpful for travelers considering this as an option. 

“This year, in honor of World Ocean Day on June 8, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is making it easier than ever for travelers to voyage through all five oceans. From the tropical escape of the western Pacific to the frigid Antarctic waters of the Southern Ocean, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is ready to sail travelers all over the world.” the company shared in a statement to T+L

Lindblad Expeditions opened in 1967 with their first expedition to the Galápagos Islands, and has since grown into a large provider of experiential travel opportunities. In 2004, Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic created a partnership to enhance the travel opportunities offered by the company.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An Azamara cruise ship sailing near Italy
Score 3 Free Nights, Half Off a Guest, and More on a European Cruise — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Lupins in bloom at the village of Vik, Iceland during the summertime
These Cruises Might Be the Best Way to Visit Iceland This Summer
Exterior of the Seabourn Pursuit at sea
These New Cruises Take Travelers to the 'Farthest Corners of the Planet' — See Where They're Sailing
Lindblad
This Cruise Company Is Letting Passengers Under the Age of 22 Sail for Free
Aerial view of Antartica landscape
Leading Expeditions in Antarctica Was Considered a Man's Job for Far Too Long — Meet the Women Who Are Changing That
Two Windstar Cruises vessels at sea (one with sails, one without)
The 16 Best Cruises to Book in 2023, According to T+L's Expert
Northern Lights Norway
7 of the Best Northern Lights Cruises
Santa Cruz II, Hurtigruten Expeditions
Hurtigruten’s Valentine's Day Sale Gives Couples and Solo Travelers 50% Off Sailings to the Galapagos
Exterior view of National Geographic Islander II
This New Superyacht Sailing the Galápagos Will Bring Just 48 Passengers to See Incredible Wildlife and Stunning Islands
Norwegian Escape in Tortola
25 Caribbean Cruises for Your Next Tropical Vacation
World Traveller ship
This New Cruise Line Just Launched a Ship in Antarctica — Here's What It's Like on Board
Female Only Travel
10 Adventure Travel Groups for Women
The Seabourn Encore at sea Departure from Venice
The 11 Best Luxury Cruise Lines, According to T+L's Experts
The exterior of the Nordpol Ponant North Pole Expedition Cruise
This All-inclusive Cruise Will Take You to the Actual Top of the World
Aerial view of the Seabourn Sojourn at sea
This Luxury Cruise Will Sail Around Africa in 90 Days — Visiting 26 Countries
Aerial of the Seabourn Venture at sea during sunset
Seabourn’s Latest Sale Has Up to 25% Off Its Luxury Sailings Around the World