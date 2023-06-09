This Cruise Line Will Give You $1,000 Towards Airfare and 25% off Your Trip — What to Know

Travelers looking to set sail on a majestic adventure can now score a big deal for a limited time.



Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, a travel service that specializes in expedition travel — with curated trips to far-flung and remote destinations, such as Antarctica, Galápagos Islands, and Subantarctic Islands — has announced a promotion in celebration of World Ocean Day.



The “World Ocean Day Sale” is valid now until June 23 and can be utilized for any new bookings. Guests can save 25% off a voyage, and receive $1,000 in airfare credit per passenger, with the maximum savings possible with this promotion totaling $9,660. The company shares the discounts are subject to availability.



Some of the featured itineraries participating in the promotion include:



With the average price of the itineraries shared with Travel + Leisure totaling $13,536.50 per person, the discounted rate and airfare credit could be helpful for travelers considering this as an option.



“This year, in honor of World Ocean Day on June 8, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is making it easier than ever for travelers to voyage through all five oceans. From the tropical escape of the western Pacific to the frigid Antarctic waters of the Southern Ocean, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is ready to sail travelers all over the world.” the company shared in a statement to T+L.



Lindblad Expeditions opened in 1967 with their first expedition to the Galápagos Islands, and has since grown into a large provider of experiential travel opportunities. In 2004, Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic created a partnership to enhance the travel opportunities offered by the company.

