Little known fact: it’s physically impossible to own too many sweaters. When the fall and winter months come around, sweaters become an everyday essential, so it only makes sense to have dozens of options in your wardrobe to choose from. The ideal sweater is not only warm, but also ultra-stylish and super comfortable — after all, who wants to waste valuable closet space with something itchy and unflattering? Fortunately, we found a sweater that perfectly embodies all these qualities, and it’s 48 percent off right now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The Lillusory Turtleneck Batwing Knit Sweater, which has more than 3,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, is that piece you’ll reach for again and again, year after year, because it never goes out of style. The classic slouchy neck and tunic style make for a universally flattering fit that’s appropriate in just about every chilly-weather situation. Its soft sleeves look and feel just as chic pushed up as they do full length, while a subtle slit at each hip adds a trendy touch. Thanks to the slits and flowy tunic silhouette, the sweater expertly locks in heat while remaining breathable.

Our favorite thing about this sweater though, is just how comfortable wearers feel in it — not just because of the soft material, but also because of the way it makes shoppers look. A slightly longer back and non-form-fitting design mean people of all sizes can wear it and feel good about their appearance. The neck is even customizable, so shoppers can fold or roll it in the way that works best for them. You might just want to snag it in several of the 37 available colors, which include neutrals, pastels, and three holiday prints.

Amazon

To buy: amazon, $29 (originally $55)

In fact, most shoppers are known to buy it in multiple colors. “I’ve bought four of these sweaters so far,” one wrote. “They are very well-made, warm, and the fit is very flattering. I can wear them with leggings and cute sneakers, or for a dressier look I can wear them with trouser jeans and heels or skinny jeans with boots. So versatile.” Another shopper shared a similar sentiment: “It’s so soft and cute, I wear it all the time. I love the fit and the oversized turtleneck. I’m tempted to buy it in another color!”

And reviewers are claiming that it’s the “perfect sweater for fall and winter,” given its comfortable fit, cozy fabric, and how effortless it is to style. “Saw this sweater all over TikTok and it is worth the hype,” raved one. “Feels like such good quality and is very flattering and will get a lot of wear this winter!” Another buyer that snapped it up for “Midwest winter” wrote, “The fit is flattering with skinny jeans or leggings and it's warm. I love the ribbed knit, it adds a special touch!”

If you’re hoping to add a flattering new sweater to your collection, check out Lillusory’s Turtleneck Batwing Knit Sweater. You can snag it at a discounted rate right now, but only for the rest of the night.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

