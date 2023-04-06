Travelers Swear This Flattering Bodycon Is the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’ — and It’s Double Discounted Right Now

Of all the basics in your wardrobe, perhaps one of the most essential pieces for warm-weather travel is a flattering bodycon dress. Not only does it function as a versatile building block for an impressive range of outfits which cuts down on the volume of items you need to pack, but the right dress can even bridge the gap between daytime and evening wear. That being said, finding the right dress is easier said than done.

Thankfully, we did the work for you and found the ultimate basic — the Lillusory Casual Sleeveless Bodycon Dress that’s currently on sale at Amazon for just $28 with a special on-site coupon. With more than 7,000 five-star ratings from enamored shoppers calling it the “perfect summer dress,” this dress is about to make your packing experience so much easier.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

Made with a stretchy polyester and rayon blend, this flattering bodycon dress comes affixed with a tie closure that adds unique flare to an otherwise simple silhouette. It also makes it easy to tighten or loosen the dress, depending on whether or not you aim to accentuate your natural curves. The sleeveless tank top style can easily be dressed up and down to be worn during fancy dinners out on vacation, or even as a cover-up on a sunny beach day.

The classic crewneck cut is effortlessly timeless, and because it comes in 28 colors (both bright and neutral) with sizes ranging from S to XXL, this is one dress that should be a base layer in every closet. When you’re packing for vacation, you want to select versatile pieces that are easily styled in a variety of different ways, and this dress is the ideal staple for both spring and summer travel.

Whether you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect little black dress, or are simply aiming to build out your dress collection for the warmer months, shoppers swear this is the best piece for the job. One customer raved that it “fits [perfectly] and looks so flattering on,” adding that it “will be a summer staple.” Another shopper called it a “great dress for travel,” sharing that they “bought this dress for a trip to Europe” and it was “comfortable enough for walking around all day and flattering enough for evenings out.” They even admitted that they “bought it in white and [were] nervous it would be sheer,” but “that was not an issue at all.”

When you’re getting your suitcase ready for travel it’s always a good idea to choose lightweight pieces that can be worn in a number of ways, and this dress fits the bill. One shopper noted that it “packs easily for travel,” calling it “simple yet stylish” and a “staple in any wardrobe.” Another customer agreed that it “packs well without major wrinkling,” adding that it “flatters your shape without being too tight” and “accentuates all the natural curves in a kind way.” They even liked it so much that they will be “purchasing a few more colors.”

With warm weather creeping in, now is the best time to start building out your wardrobe for spring and summer travels, and you would be remiss not to include the Lillusory Casual Sleeveless Bodycon Dress in your suitcase during your next vacation. Stretchy, flattering, and incredibly lightweight, this effortlessly stylish dress is currently double discounted at Amazon with 34 percent off, plus an additional $5 with an on-site coupon. From days spent exploring your destination to nights out on the town, this is the versatile travel dress of your dreams.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.

