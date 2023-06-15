These Lightweight, Breezy Dresses Are Perfect for Summer — and They Start at Just $15

While summer brings sunshine and pool time, it also comes with long sweaty days and stifling heat. Whether you’re at the beach, chasing kids around at the park, or sightseeing in some far-flung destination, a breathable dress is a must-have to keep you cool this summer.

Though high-quality dresses can often run you hundreds of dollars, we found the best lightweight, flowy options under $80 from brands like Quince, Old Navy, and Gap, as well as some affordable Amazon finds. From wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable silk dresses to a cotton Amazon Essentials dress that starts at just $15, these adorable dresses will help you beat the heat, and make packing for any summer vacations a total breeze.

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Available in over 15 colors, from bright yellow to black and white stripes, this short-sleeve maxi dress has garnered over 3,600 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers and comes in sizes XS through XXL. The jersey material is “very lightweight, cool, and comfortable,” raved one shopper,and “washes well” in the washing machine, according to another. The versatile dress hits around the ankles and would look great paired with a jean jacket on a cooler night.

To buy: amazon.com, from $15

Old Navy Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress

Old Navy

Featuring a “flattering” smocked waist and sweet tie details on the shoulders, this fit-and-flare dress is “airy” and “lightweight,” according to shoppers. It can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, and the blue and white stripes are perfect for a coastal or preppy aesthetic. The V-neck dress also fits a range of sizes and styles: “My mom loved it so much when I wore it to lunch that she got one in her size, too,” one reviewer shared. And right now, Old Navy shoppers get an extra 30 percent off almost any item in their cart, making it the perfect time to stock up on this affordable dress.

To buy: oldnavy.com, $27 (originally $50)

Quince 100% Washable Silk Dress

Quince

If trips to the dry cleaner don’t always fit into your busy schedule, you’ll appreciate that this slip dress from Quince can be hand-washed or machine-washed cold on a gentle or delicate cycle. Though it’s made from 100 percent mulberry silk, the midi dress comes at a fairly affordable price. A reviewer raved that the bias cut “drapes the body in a lovely manner.” Plus, the material is “naturally thermoregulating” to help you keep cool in the heat.

To buy: quince.com, $80

Zesica Square Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon

Featuring a square neckline and adjustable ribbon straps, this flowy dress can be paired with sneakers, sandals, or heels. The shirred bodice is “stretchy,” one shopper noted, and the machine-washable 100 percent viscose fabric feels “so lightweight,” another owner found. It’s available in sizes XS through XXL and comes in 30 different colors and patterns, including solids, polka dots, and florals.

To buy: amazon.com, $47

Supesu Eden Silky Satin Dress

Amazon

Slim but not form-fitting, this machine-washable dress is “roomy” yet “so flattering,” one shopper raved. It has a lovely cowled neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps to help you find the best fit. Other reviewers praised it for being “very light” and “so great for summer.” One of our editors actually owns this dress and loves that it doesn’t wrinkle, provided you take it out of the washer when your load is done — a rarity for silky fabrics.

To buy: amazon.com, from $56 (originally $60)

Anrabess Loose Long Sundress

Amazon

This Amazon best-seller has a “loose” and “breezy” fit, according to one shopper, with slits on either side to provide extra airflow for those humid days. The sleeveless, crew-neck dress is made from a polyester and rayon blend with a little bit of spandex for added stretch, which is especially handy going from pregnancy to the postpartum stage, one owner reported. It’s available in nearly 40 colors and comes in sizes S through XXL.

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Prettygarden Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon

Perfect for brunch or a backyard barbecue, this boho maxi dress has breezy flutter sleeves and textured Swiss dot details. It’s smocked at the waist and then flares out for a looser fit at the bottom—it even has “enough stretch” to fit over a baby bump, one pregnant shopper said. Available in over 20 colors, the “breathable” dress is machine washable and comes in sizes S through XXL.

To buy: amazon.com, $46

The Drop Britt Tiered Dress

Amazon

Made from machine-washable tencel, this tiered dress is “cool” and “flowing,” according to several reviewers. Fans also rave about the pockets and the adjustable straps, which are thick enough to hide your bra. It’s a versatile pick, too: It can be worn as a “sweet, casual look with summer sandals or as a ‘night out’ almost anywhere look,” one shopper said. It comes in several colorways, from playful orange stripes to rustic chambray.

To buy: amazon.com, $60

Btfbm Short Sleeve Bohemian Dress

Amazon

Available in solid colors, polka dots, and floral patterns, this is a great pick for those who prefer a higher neckline. The 100 percent polyester fabric “flows and hangs nicely,” according to one fan, and there’s enough stretch in the shirred bodice to accommodate a larger bust, shoppers agreed. In the back, there’s a sweet keyhole detail for a little extra airflow.

To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $46)

Gap Ruched Tiered Midi Dress

GAP

With an empire waist and tiered skirt, this midi nap dress is a summer staple. The V-neck dress is ruched on the bodice and then flares out, so it’s plenty breezy for warm weather, and there’s a convenient pocket on either side. It comes in two colorways — solid black or multicolored stripes on a white base — and a wide range of sizes: XXS through XXL in tall, petite, and standard lengths.

To buy: gap.com, $78 (originally $98)

Elegantees Summer Dress

Wearwell

Safe for the washing machine and dryer, this ethically made cotton jersey dress has a tie-cinched waist so you can adjust how it fits. It comes in white, sage, hibiscus, and dark teal, and you can choose from sizes XS through XL. Just note that the brand recommends sizing down if you’re in between sizes. And the best part? It has two pockets!

To buy: wearwell.com, $62

