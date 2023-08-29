These Lightweight Sweaters and Jackets Are ‘Perfect for Fall,’ Shoppers Say — and They’re All $60 or Less

Labor Day is right around the corner, signaling the unofficial start of fall. While the weather may still be a little warm, that means plenty of cozy outerwear is on off-season sale right now, so it’s a wallet-friendly time to stock up.

As a parenting editor and frequent traveler, I know just how useful transitional layers are, from stuffing a jacket into a carry-on for a chilly plane ride to staying warm at your kid’s evening sports game. Plus, a lightweight zip-up easily elevates a school drop-off outfit (and it doesn’t hurt that it’s 59 percent off). I scoured sites like Nordstrom, Zappos, Old Navy, and Amazon to find budget-friendly picks for a variety of styles, from a cute and classic $30 plaid shacket to a striped maternity cardigan that’s 45 percent off. And best of all, everything’s $60 or less right now.

Automet Plaid Shacket

An Amazon best-seller with over 7,500 five-star ratings, this plaid shacket is an autumn must-have. Toss it over leggings for carpool (it’s long enough to provide coverage), or dress it up with jeans and heeled boots for a night out. The shacket is “One of my favorite fall staple pieces,” an owner wrote, while one parent shared that “I even had my kids compliment me on it!” It comes in XS through XXL, so families with teens or tweens can match.

Zesica Open Front Leopard Print Cardigan

Amazon

With over 13,800 five-star ratings, this leopard print cardigan is a “nice weight for cool weather,” one shopper shared. The “incredibly comfortable” sweater is on the thicker side and its pockets are roomy enough to stash a phone, several owners noted. It’s available in nearly 30 color combinations and comes in sizes S through XXL.

Angel Maternity Stripe Maternity Cardigan

Zappos

Featuring a timeless white and navy striped pattern, this maternity cardigan is an impressive 45 percent off at Nordstrom. The loose-fitting sweater is designed to accommodate a growing bump, but it’s also a cozy choice for the postpartum stage. Available in S/M and L/XL, the brand recommends ordering your pre-pregnancy size.

Prettygarden Trench Shacket

Amazon

Made from mid-weight polyester, this trench coat-length shacket is a useful transition piece. It’s “not too heavy or too light” and “perfect for fall or even winter with a small sweater under,” one wearer raved, while another owner appreciated the “soft brushed” material. The shacket buttons down the front and is available in several colors in sizes S through XL.

Old Navy Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Sweater

Old Navy

Made from a stretchy machine-washable blend of cotton, polyester, nylon, and spandex, this V-neck cardigan has cute chunky buttons up the front. The “soft and not too cropped” sweater is on sale in several appealing colors, and it’s “perfect for layering in cooler weather,” one shopper, who owns the green shade, stated. We also appreciate the inclusive sizing: The sweater comes in sizes XS through 4X, and there are tall, petite, and standard options to accommodate different heights.

Vetinee Oversized Denim Button-Up Jacket

Amazon

A more lightweight take on a classic jean jacket, this oversized denim button-up has a frayed hem and chic collar. It has plenty of deep pockets for toting keys, your phone, or a snack for your kid, and it’s available in over a dozen colors. The shacket is “stretchy and so comfortable,” one wearer found, and the “medium weight” makes it “good for fall,” stated another positive review. It’s an easy layer to toss into a carry-on, too.

Blank NYC Plaid Shirt Jacket

Zappos

This versatile Blank NYC shacket is an easy layer to toss in your bag for an outdoor dinner or your kid’s soccer game. It has a tailored shirttail hemline and button details on the sleeves, collar, front, and pockets. (Yes, it has pockets!) The neutral white and tan plaid goes with lots of outfits, while the purple adds a playful pop of color.

Old Navy Lightweight Cropped Nylon Jacket

A sporty pick for getting out and enjoying the fall weather, this nylon jacket from Old Navy is on major sale right now, with the black shade a whopping 59 percent off. (And the pink color isn’t far behind at 55 percent off.) Available in regular, tall, and petite lengths in sizes XS through 4X, this “lightweight” jacket is “easy to pack” and “the perfect jacket for the change of seasons,” shoppers raved.

Eytino Plus Size Button Down Shacket

Amazon

Another cute shacket choice, this one comes in over two dozen colors, including solid corduroy and plaid flannel options, available in sizes 1X through 5X. A smooth inner lining “makes it easy to put on and take off over long sleeves,” one wearer noted, while another happy customer appreciated that they had enough room to wear a top underneath the shacket on a cold-weather cruise. Plus, it’s 40 percent off right now with an on-site coupon.

Levi’s Box Quilted Jacket

Zappos

A lighter alternative to your huge puffer coat, this quilted jacket from Levi’s is great for those cooler late fall nights. It has a puffy collar to keep your neck warm, and ribbed cuffs keep out cool air. The zip-up jacket hits around the waist, and there are two side pockets for your necessities. The cream shade is an impressive 60 percent off (you’re saving $90!), and the green hue is still a steal at 47 percent off.

At the time of publishing, prices were as reflected in the article.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.