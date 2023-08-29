These Lightweight Sweaters and Jackets Are ‘Perfect for Fall,’ Shoppers Say — and They’re All $60 or Less

Shop outerwear from Nordstrom, Amazon, Old Navy, and Zappos, starting at just $23.

By
Phoebe Sklansky
Phoebe Sklansky
Phoebe Sklansky
Phoebe Sklansky is the Associate Commerce Editor at Parents, where she reviews and tests baby gear, wellness products, and more to deliver readers the best recommendations on what they should buy for their families. She also covers parenting and lifestyle news and deals across several Dotdash Meredith brands, including Parents, People, and Travel + Leisure.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fall outerwear (back-to-school/kids tie-in) tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure

Labor Day is right around the corner, signaling the unofficial start of fall. While the weather may still be a little warm, that means plenty of cozy outerwear is on off-season sale right now, so it’s a wallet-friendly time to stock up.

As a parenting editor and frequent traveler, I know just how useful transitional layers are, from stuffing a jacket into a carry-on for a chilly plane ride to staying warm at your kid’s evening sports game. Plus, a lightweight zip-up easily elevates a school drop-off outfit (and it doesn’t hurt that it’s 59 percent off). I scoured sites like Nordstrom, Zappos, Old Navy, and Amazon to find budget-friendly picks for a variety of styles, from a cute and classic $30 plaid shacket to a striped maternity cardigan that’s 45 percent off. And best of all, everything’s $60 or less right now.

Automet Plaid Shacket

Amazon AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt

An Amazon best-seller with over 7,500 five-star ratings, this plaid shacket is an autumn must-have. Toss it over leggings for carpool (it’s long enough to provide coverage), or dress it up with jeans and heeled boots for a night out. The shacket is “One of my favorite fall staple pieces,” an owner wrote, while one parent shared that “I even had my kids compliment me on it!” It comes in XS through XXL, so families with teens or tweens can match.

Zesica Open Front Leopard Print Cardigan

ZESICA Women's 2023 Fall Winter Long Sleeves Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Cardigan Coat Outwear

Amazon

With over 13,800 five-star ratings, this leopard print cardigan is a “nice weight for cool weather,” one shopper shared. The “incredibly comfortable” sweater is on the thicker side and its pockets are roomy enough to stash a phone, several owners noted. It’s available in nearly 30 color combinations and comes in sizes S through XXL.

Angel Maternity Stripe Maternity Cardigan

Zappos Stripe Maternity Cardigan Angel Maternity

Zappos

Featuring a timeless white and navy striped pattern, this maternity cardigan is an impressive 45 percent off at Nordstrom. The loose-fitting sweater is designed to accommodate a growing bump, but it’s also a cozy choice for the postpartum stage. Available in S/M and L/XL, the brand recommends ordering your pre-pregnancy size.

Prettygarden Trench Shacket

AMazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Plaid Shacket Jacket Long Sleeve Button Down Shirts Fashion Winter Wool Coats

Amazon

Made from mid-weight polyester, this trench coat-length shacket is a useful transition piece. It’s “not too heavy or too light” and “perfect for fall or even winter with a small sweater under,” one wearer raved, while another owner appreciated the “soft brushed” material. The shacket buttons down the front and is available in several colors in sizes S through XL.

Old Navy Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Sweater

Old Navy Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Sweater for Women

Old Navy 

Made from a stretchy machine-washable blend of cotton, polyester, nylon, and spandex, this V-neck cardigan has cute chunky buttons up the front. The “soft and not too cropped” sweater is on sale in several appealing colors, and it’s “perfect for layering in cooler weather,” one shopper, who owns the green shade, stated. We also appreciate the inclusive sizing: The sweater comes in sizes XS through 4X, and there are tall, petite, and standard options to accommodate different heights.

Vetinee Oversized Denim Button-Up Jacket

Amazon Vetinee Womenâs Oversized Button Up Frayed Hem Shacket Long Sleeve Pockets Denim Jean Jacket

Amazon

A more lightweight take on a classic jean jacket, this oversized denim button-up has a frayed hem and chic collar. It has plenty of deep pockets for toting keys, your phone, or a snack for your kid, and it’s available in over a dozen colors. The shacket is “stretchy and so comfortable,” one wearer found, and the “medium weight” makes it “good for fall,” stated another positive review. It’s an easy layer to toss into a carry-on, too.

Blank NYC Plaid Shirt Jacket

Zappos Blank NYC Plaid Shirt Jacket in Trail Blazer - #2 of 4 Blank NYC Plaid Shirt Jacket in Trail Blazer - #3 of 4 Blank NYC Plaid Shirt Jacket in Trail Blazer - #4 of 4 Blank NYC Plaid Shirt Jacket in Trail Blazer

Zappos

This versatile Blank NYC shacket is an easy layer to toss in your bag for an outdoor dinner or your kid’s soccer game. It has a tailored shirttail hemline and button details on the sleeves, collar, front, and pockets. (Yes, it has pockets!) The neutral white and tan plaid goes with lots of outfits, while the purple adds a playful pop of color.

Old Navy Lightweight Cropped Nylon Jacket

Amazon Lightweight Cropped Nylon Jacket for Women

A sporty pick for getting out and enjoying the fall weather, this nylon jacket from Old Navy is on major sale right now, with the black shade a whopping 59 percent off. (And the pink color isn’t far behind at 55 percent off.) Available in regular, tall, and petite lengths in sizes XS through 4X, this “lightweight” jacket is “easy to pack” and “the perfect jacket for the change of seasons,” shoppers raved.

Eytino Plus Size Button Down Shacket

Amazon Eytino Womens Plus Size Long Sleeve Button Down

Amazon

Another cute shacket choice, this one comes in over two dozen colors, including solid corduroy and plaid flannel options, available in sizes 1X through 5X. A smooth inner lining “makes it easy to put on and take off over long sleeves,” one wearer noted, while another happy customer appreciated that they had enough room to wear a top underneath the shacket on a cold-weather cruise. Plus, it’s 40 percent off right now with an on-site coupon.

Levi’s Box Quilted Jacket

Zappos Levi's Box Quilted Jacket

Zappos

A lighter alternative to your huge puffer coat, this quilted jacket from Levi’s is great for those cooler late fall nights. It has a puffy collar to keep your neck warm, and ribbed cuffs keep out cool air. The zip-up jacket hits around the waist, and there are two side pockets for your necessities. The cream shade is an impressive 60 percent off (you’re saving $90!), and the green hue is still a steal at 47 percent off.

At the time of publishing, prices were as reflected in the article.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Travel Accessories That Help My Family Get Through a Long Flight Tout
My Family Flies 15 Hours to India Every Year — Here Are 10 Items That Always Make the Journey Easier
Hiking in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tout
Three Generations of My Family Go Hiking Every Summer and Everything We Bring Is Under $100 — Here's Our List
Hidden Camera Detector One-off tout
The One Safety Device You Should Always Pack if You’re Staying in an Airbnb Is Available at Amazon
Related Articles
Travel Accessories That Help My Family Get Through a Long Flight Tout
My Family Flies 15 Hours to India Every Year — Here Are 10 Items That Always Make the Journey Easier
Fashion Roundup: Transitional dresses for fall Tout
12 Comfy, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Will Get Your Suitcase Ready for Fall — All Under $50
Amazon Yoga pants Tout
We Found the Comfiest Yoga Pants at the Top of Amazon’s Best-sellers Section — and They're Only $20
Amazon Essentials Maxi T-shirt Dress Tout
Travelers Say This Comfy Maxi Dress Is the 'First Thing' They Pack for Vacation — and It's Only $16 Right Now
Best-Selling Hiking Boots Tout
These Ultra-supportive Hiking Boots Are ‘Perfect for Hardworking Feet’ — and They’re on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Travel Clothing That Looks Expensive Tout
12 Travel Clothes, Accessories, and Bags From Amazon That Look Designer — but Start at $8
Roundup: Clever Travel Products Made Famous by Shark Tank That You Can Get at Amazon Tout
The 10 Best Travel Products to Come Out of ‘Shark Tank’ That You Can Now Shop at Amazon
Spanx Surprise Sale Tout
Surprise! Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge End-of-summer Sale With Up to 70% Off Celeb-loved Travel Clothes
Packing Cubes One-off Tout
Travelers Say This Compression Packing Cube Set Fits More Than ‘10 Outfits’ — and It’s on Sale
Best Hiking Pants for Women Roundup (amazon + affnet)
Top-rated Hiking Pants From Columbia, Patagonia, and More Are Marked Up to 51% Off Ahead of Fall
Lee Hiking Pants Tout
These Cargo Shorts Are Perfect for Hiking, Have a Pocket for Everything, and Are Only $30
Cariuma First-person With Discount Code Tout
These Comfy Celeb-loved Sneakers Are 20% Off Thanks to a Special Sale — and Only We Have the Promo Code
Comfy Amazon Clothes for Travel Under $50 Tout
13 Comfy Travel Outfits Taking Over TikTok That You Can Buy for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Roundup: Best Under $50 Deals Tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Store Sale Has Travel Gear and Accessories Up to 50% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals
My Mom, Dad, and I Are Obsessed With This Often Sold-Out Tumbler That Just Launched in New Colors at Target Tout
My Mom, Dad, and I Can’t Get Enough of the Stanley Tumbler That Just Dropped in New Colors at Target
Madewell End-of-Summer Roundup Tout
Madewell’s Secret End-of-summer Sale Is Overflowing With Travel Clothing, Shoes, and Bags for Up to 50% Off