Hotels + Resorts 10 Lighthouses Around the World Where You Can Spend the Night This is nautical living at its coziest. By Lydia Mansel Published on April 6, 2023 Photo: BigRedCurlyGuy/Getty Images Lighthouses might conjure up images of nautical New England weekends, but these seaside towers are all over the world. In fact, the oldest one still standing is often considered to be La Coruña (or the "Tower of Hercules"), a lighthouse in northwest Spain that dates from the late first century, and the first known lighthouse is famously the Pharos of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. In the United States, lighthouses can be found up and down the East and West Coasts as well as in the Midwest; Michigan, surprisingly, is the state with the most lighthouses. Reports on the exact number vary, but the official state website estimates that “about 140 lighthouses” have been built in the Great Lakes State. While these tall towers have an extensive history as protectors, warning ships of dangers — including shallow waters and rocky coasts — and guiding them in and out of harbors, modern technology has, for the most part, replaced the “classic” lighthouse. Many standing lighthouses now serve as museums, sightseeing destinations, and even overnight accommodations. That’s right — if you’ve ever dreamed of spending the night in a lighthouse, there are a variety of places you can stay for a true maritime experience. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best lighthouse hotels and rentals — from a restored 1850s lighthouse on Lake Superior to a lighthouse hotel in Norway with a room overlooking the harbor. 01 of 10 Belle Tout Lighthouse: Eastbourne, United Kingdom Tim Grist Photography/Getty Images A six-room bed-and-breakfast, the Belle Tout Lighthouse offers 360-degree views of the English Channel. While you can reach Eastbourne from London in about two hours by car, anyone walking the historic South Downs Way can start (or end) their journey at the lighthouse. For the most nautical experience possible, book the circular Keeper’s Loft, where you’ll have to climb the lighthouse’s ladder to the small lofted double bed. 02 of 10 Sitka Lighthouse: Sitka, Alaska BigRedCurlyGuy/Getty Images The Sitka Lighthouse in southeast Alaska comes with its own one-acre private island, so getting to the rental is only possible via water taxi or the 19-foot skiff provided by the hosts. Built in 1983, the two-bedroom lighthouse got a refresh in 2018, and it's outfitted with a full kitchen, living room, dining room, and even an outdoor hot tub. Deemed the “adventure of a lifetime” by one guest, the Sitka Lighthouse is sure to be a stay you’ll never forget. 03 of 10 Eagle River Lighthouse: Lake Superior, Michigan ImagesbyK/Getty Images Six guests can enjoy this historic lighthouse rental on the shores of Lake Superior. Inside you’ll find three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a gourmet kitchen, and a library. A four-season sunroom opens onto the deck, where you can lounge in Adirondack chairs during the warmer months. While it was built in the 1850s, it’s since been restored and features all of the modern amenities you need for complete comfort. 04 of 10 Old Light: Lundy, United Kingdom TwistedClassics/Getty Images If you’re staying at the Old Light, it means you’ve found your way to Lundy, an English island in the middle of the Bristol Channel. During the winter season, you’ll have to take a helicopter to the island, but a ferry departing from Devon runs from the end of March until the end of October. The lighthouse, which was built in 1820, is divided into two flats: Upper and Lower. As the building sits on the highest point of the island, you’ll have unbelievable views of the Atlantic Ocean as it stretches toward North America. 05 of 10 Selkirk Lighthouse: Pulaski, New York You’ll find Selkirk Lighthouse where the Salmon River feeds into Lake Ontario in Pulaski, New York. Notable for its "birdcage" lantern design and the fact that the beacon sits atop the main living space, the rental is perfect for travelers who want an authentic lighthouse experience. You can either book the entire lighthouse or one of the two floors; either way, you’ll have access to fishing, kayaking, and taking in the gorgeous sunset every night. 06 of 10 Molja Lighthouse at Hotel Brosundet: Ålesund, Norway NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images Room 47, also known as the Molja Lighthouse, is highly sought after at Hotel Brosundet. The most luxurious lighthouse on this list, this Norwegian property is a five-minute walk from the main hotel, but it comes with several amenities. Breakfast arrives in a basket every morning, and Wi-Fi, bathrobes, and slippers create the coziest, chicest abode in the harbor. 07 of 10 Little River Lighthouse: Cutler, Maine ArendTrent/Getty Images You’ll find plenty of solitude and relaxation on the 15-acre island that houses the Little River Lighthouse. A 12-minute boat ride from Cutler, the lighthouse can house six total guests in its three bedrooms. While you’ll need to bring everything with you — including food, fresh drinking water, bed linens, and bath towels — the experience is worth it, especially if you’re the type of traveler who appreciates a magical sunrise and sunset as well as unparalleled star-gazing opportunities. To book, check availability online and call (877) 276-4682. 08 of 10 Saugerties Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast: Saugerties, New York lightphoto/Getty Images In less than two hours (depending on traffic), you can get from Manhattan to Saugerties Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast in the Hudson River Valley. Constructed in 1869, the lighthouse can be reached by a half-mile hike or by a personal boat as there’s no ferry service. Open Thursday through Sunday nights, the B&B is ideal for anyone looking for something rustic; breakfast arrives every morning, but the rest of your experience is totally up to you. Go fishing and bird-watching, or soak up the panoramic views of the Hudson River Valley and the Catskill Mountains from the operational light tower. Check availability here, and call the lighthouse keeper at (845) 247-0656. 09 of 10 Wings Neck Lighthouse: Pocasset, Massachusetts Dale Fornoff/Getty Images What was once a U.S. Coast Guard Lighthouse at the tip of Wings Neck Point is now an eight-person rental with three bedrooms connected to the light tower via a breezeway. On the inside, it feels like a classic coastal New England home. If you go up the mahogany spiral stairs, however, you'll reach the lantern room, where you can look out onto the rocky slopes, the private beach, and the Atlantic Ocean. 10 of 10 East Brother Light Station Bed & Breakfast: San Francisco Bay, California peterleabo/Getty Images Four of the five bedrooms at East Brother Light Station Bed & Breakfast are located within the historic lighthouse, but they all come with nautical decor as well as incredible views of the San Francisco and San Pablo Bays. Originally built in 1873, the lighthouse inn has since been restored, and overnight guests are treated to Champagne, hors d'oeuvres, a multi-course dinner, and a gourmet breakfast in the morning.