10 Lighthouses Around the World Where You Can Spend the Night

Lighthouses might conjure up images of nautical New England weekends, but these seaside towers are all over the world. In fact, the oldest one still standing is often considered to be La Coruña (or the “Tower of Hercules”), a lighthouse in northwest Spain that dates from the late first century, and the first known lighthouse is famously the Pharos of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. In the United States, lighthouses can be found up and down the East and West Coasts as well as in the Midwest; Michigan, surprisingly, is the state with the most lighthouses. Reports on the exact number vary, but the official state website estimates that “about 140 lighthouses” have been built in the Great Lakes State.

While these tall towers have an extensive history as protectors, warning ships of dangers — including shallow waters and rocky coasts — and guiding them in and out of harbors, modern technology has, for the most part, replaced the “classic” lighthouse. Many standing lighthouses now serve as museums, sightseeing destinations, and even overnight accommodations. That’s right — if you’ve ever dreamed of spending the night in a lighthouse, there are a variety of places you can stay for a true maritime experience.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best lighthouse hotels and rentals — from a restored 1850s lighthouse on Lake Superior to a lighthouse hotel in Norway with a room overlooking the harbor.