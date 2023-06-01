Shoppers Say These Supportive Sandals Feel Like ‘Walking on a Cloud’ — and They’re 43% Off at Amazon

No matter what you have planned for your summer travels, it’s always important to pack a good pair of shoes that can carry you through your days without ever causing discomfort or blisters. A high-quality pair of sandals becomes especially important when the weather warms up, but it’s not easy to find supportive shoes that are also stylish enough to wear with every outfit.

Thankfully, the LifeStride Women’s Mexico Wedge Sandals tick all the boxes — and they’re currently on sale at Amazon for the lowest price they’ve been in 30 days, coming in at an impressive 43 percent off just in time for your next trip. And while they’re made with a slight wedge, shoppers rave that they’re the “most comfortable” shoes they have in their closet, and even feel like “going barefoot.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

Versatility in your closet is one of the best ways to maximize space in your suitcase, and these comfortable wedge sandals function as both stylish walking shoes for the daytime, as well as an easy dressier option for evening wear. The moderate 2-inch wedge heel gives just the right amount of height while still being comfortable to walk in, and the straps are made with a flexible faux leather, connecting to a cork-wrapped wedge.

While undeniably sleek, these shoes are designed to be incredibly supportive with a unique Soft System within the sole of the shoe, providing flexibility and comfort with every step. Not to mention the straps will never dig into your feet, and are stretchy and easy to slip on and off. If you’re looking for a subtle way to look slightly more refined at the airport, these shoes are great for hurrying through TSA while still dressing up even the most basic outfit. Plus, travelers have their choice of three neutral colors, with sizes ranging from 5 to 11, including half sizes and wide options.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

After earning more than 2,700 five-star ratings from happy shoppers, these shoes have worked for their spot in your travel wardrobe — especially if you’re planning on spending ample time on your feet during the summer months. One shopper went as far as calling them the “perfect summer vacation wedge,” while another customer raved that they were even able to carry their kids and “not worry about breaking my ankle.”

If you’re tired of sightseeing in clunky sneakers, another shopper noted that they “could walk all day” in these lightweight sandals, even revealing that they feel like “wearing tennis shoes” and are “super comfortable and stylish.” In fact, the same shopper admitted that they “bought them in [all] three colors.” And even if you’re sensitive to breaking in new shoes, one customer noted that these sandals are “like walking on a cloud,” as they revealed that the “support is just amazing,” and they didn’t hurt their feet “at all.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

It’s not easy to find a pair of shoes that are simultaneously cute and comfortable to complement your vacation wardobe, but the LifeStride Women’s Mexico Wedge Sandals check all the boxes of a great travel shoe. Right now, the ultra-supportive wedges are on sale at Amazon for just $40, so if you’re looking to level-up your closet for an upcoming trip, now is the perfect time to trade in your beat up sandals for a sleek pair of wedges that won’t hurt your feet.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.