This Best-selling Hiker's Flask Filters Water From Streams, Lakes, and Waterfalls — and It’s 40% Off

Amazon reviewers even go as far as to call it “life-saving.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds.
Published on January 30, 2023 07:00AM EST

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

On any given day, how much thought do you put into the quality of the water you’re drinking? Do you grab yourself a glass of tap water or filtered Brita and hydrate away without blinking an eye? Well, that’s the luxury of being at home. When you’re traveling, especially on a hiking or camping trip, you need to be a little more thoughtful about the water you’re consuming so you don’t inadvertently make yourself sick. 

If you’re gearing up for an extended outdoor adventure, there’s one item you’re not going to want to leave off the list: the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle. The good news is right now it’s on sale for up to 40 percent off at Amazon, bringing its $40 price tag to just $24. 

Featuring advanced filtration technology, this water bottle and accompanying straw protects you from microplastics, chlorine, dirt, and other chemicals while simultaneously improving the taste of your water, which comes in handy whether you’re filling your flask up in the airport or in a country in which it’s not safe to drink the tap water. The long-lasting membrane microfilter in this bottle is built for durability, prepared to take on up to 4,000 liters of water over time, and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 100 liters of water as well.

This 22-ounce bottle may make a major difference in your hiking or camping experience if you find your hydration pack empty halfway down the trail or if you ever find yourself stranded in the woods without water. It works to cleanse muddy or bacteria-rich water by trapping the parasites, microplastics, and dirt within the filter so you can rest assured you’re sipping clean water. Yes, that means you can fill your bottle from a pond, stream, waterfall, or any other available water source without putting your body at risk. Just be sure to change the filter every three months if you’re using the bottle regularly. 

You should be cognizant of the water you’re consuming when you’re out and about, and one shopper went as far as to call the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle both “practical and life-saving,” adding that it “gave me peace of mind that I was drinking clean water while on my travels.” Another shopper shared that they bought the bottle for a trip to Lake Superior, noting, “When my bottle was empty, I filled it up straight from the top of the waterfall” and “drank from it all the way back through the woods, never felt ill, and it tasted great.”

If you’re still feeling hesitant, one shopper revealed that they hiked the Half Dome in Yosemite and ran out of water on the way back. Thankfully, they were carrying their bottle and “drank about 5-6 liters of water out of the Merced River and little forest streams,” raving, “It saved us.” Another hiker wrote that they love that the bottle saves space and weight in their backpack, noting, “Rather than porting a large amount of heavy water you can pack much lighter by having one of these,” sharing that the bottle “worked great, tasted fine, and [I] never got sick after.”

A filtering water bottle can quite literally save your life on outdoor adventures like hiking or camping. Fortunately, the best-selling LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle is currently up to 40 percent off at Amazon so you’ll never have to worry about where you’re getting clean water next. And if you already have a water bottle you love, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is also on sale for just $18 at Amazon. It pays to be prepared.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

