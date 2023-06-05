First Same-sex Couple to Marry in California Celebrates 10-year Anniversary With In-flight Vow Renewal

Kris Perry and Sandy Stier were instrumental in the lawsuit to overturn the law aiming to ban same-sex marriage in the state.

By
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on June 5, 2023
A couple celebrating and renewing their vows on on an Air Tahiti Nui flight
Photo:

Courtesy of Air Tahiti Nui

In 2013, Kris Perry and Sandy Stier became the first same-sex couple to marry in California after Proposition 8 was overturned. Over the weekend, they’ve took their love to new heights with a vow renewal at 30,000 feet.

The couple, who were instrumental in the lawsuit to overturn the law aiming to ban same-sex marriage in the state, renewed their vows on board an Air Tahiti Nui Dreamliner that took off from Los Angeles, the airline exclusively shared with Travel + Leisure. The celebration was part of a 10th anniversary vacation to Tahiti and took place on Saturday, June 3, ten years after their original June 2013 wedding and at the start of Pride Month.

The ceremony was officiated by the airline’s openly-gay chief purser Rodrigue Chan in the airline’s Poerava business class cabin.

Vow renewal performed on plane

Courtesy of Air Tahiti

“We’re delighted to celebrate ten years of marriage and equality and tens of thousands of LGBTQ couples in a place that has a legacy of embracing all of us,” Kris Perry told T+L.

As a gift to the couple, Air Tahiti Nui arranged a romantic getaway complete with a 5-night stay at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui hotel in an overwater villa as well as a night in an ocean view suite at the Hilton Hotel Tahiti.

A couple celebrating and renewing their vows on on an Air Tahiti Nui flight

Courtesy of Air Tahiti Nui

“Air Tahiti Nui is honored to host Kris and Sandy’s vow renewal ceremony in-flight as part of their dream anniversary getaway in one of the most inclusive destinations in the world,” Caroline Borawski, Air Tahiti Nui’s vice president of the Americas, said in a statement to T+L. “The Islands of Tahiti are known for their incredible hospitality for all people, and Air Tahiti Nui is proud to be a part of that culture that not only accepts but celebrates LGBTQIA+ individuals and their contributions to a more equitable future.”

At the same time, Air Tahiti Nui launched a vow renewal package in which couples can book a similar 5-night vacation starting at $4,249 per person, which includes roundtrip economy airfare from Los Angeles to Tahiti, airfare from Tahiti to Bora Bora, accommodation in the same hotels Perry and Stier will stay in, and a vow renewal ceremony.

The rates are available for trips from Nov. 2 through Dec. 4, and from Jan. 20, 2024, through March 3, 2024.

