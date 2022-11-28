The Comfy KN95 Masks I Love to Travel With Are 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Holiday travel season has officially commenced. Before you hop on your next flight, you’ll want to make sure that you’re following the face mask requirements of the country or city you’re visiting. And, if you’re someone like me that still doesn’t feel comfortable traveling on public transportation without some form of face covering, now’s the best time to refresh your PPE collection with the Levenis KN95 Mask Set, which was just marked down for Cyber Monday.

For a limited time only, you can get the best-selling 50-piece set, which comes recommended by this travel writer, for half off at Amazon. With this Cyber Monday discount, the KN95 face mask set’s price tag drops down to $15, which roughly equals 30 cents per mask. Talk about an impressive deal, right? Heck, you can even use this opportunity to stock up on multiple boxes since the set is so discounted.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $30)



A personal favorite for their comfortable fit, the Levenis KN95 Masks are truly one of the only options I’ve tried that actually stay in place when I’m on the move. It perfectly covers my mouth, nose, and chin with its ergonomic 3D design, and does so without causing irritation or discomfort — even if I’m making the 10-plus-hour travel day back home to New York from Los Angeles.

Additionally, the Levenis KN95 Masks feature an adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear loops for a more supportive and secure fit. When wearing one, I can confidently navigate my way through hectic taxi lines, TSA security lines, baggage claim carousels, and more without worrying about it falling off. And, since it fits my face perfectly, I never get any discomfort or pulling around my ears, which can really ruin a travel day.

Apart from being incredibly comfortable, my favorite part about the Levenis KN95 Masks is that they give me peace of mind while traveling, especially during cold and flu season. The masks have a four-layer construction and a filter efficiency that’s greater than or equal to 95 percent, so I can kick back in my seat and relax knowing that I’m defended against airborne particles and germs — because who wants to be sick when traveling home for the holidays?

The 50-piece set is currently touting more than 20,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers, many of whom also rely on them for traveling. One shopper wrote, “These masks are a little more sturdier than previous purchases. They provide great coverage and protection while traveling.” Another customer added, “I like that they are not too tight around your ears.”

Chiming in, a third reviewer commented, “They are very comfortable over an extended period of time.” Their review was followed by a shopper that was happy to report, “They cover well, are light, and are easy to breathe through.”

Trust me, the Levenis KN95 Masks make great travel companions. Don’t miss this opportunity to get a set for half off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Hurry, there’s no telling how much longer they’ll be marked down at $15.

