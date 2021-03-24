Travel + Leisure’s Podcast Celebrating Diversity Is Back With Season 2 — Listen to the Trailer

Last year at Travel + Leisure, we released our very first podcast, Let's Go Together, a show that highlights how travel changes the way we see ourselves and the world. Hosted by Kellee Edwards, a pilot and adventurer who has traveled to more than 50 countries, the series introduced us to diverse travelers who are reshaping what it means to be a traveler in the first place. From a surfer who made the incredible trek to Machu Picchu in a wheelchair to Jessica Nabongo, the first black woman to travel to every country on Earth, season one of Let's Go Together was a celebration of our shared love of travel and a celebration of each other.

And now, we're back with an entirely new season of the show. Over the course of season 2, Edwards, along with some special co-hosts, will continue talking to a diverse group of travelers about the journeys that changed their lives — and will take us on our own journey to explore the personal stories of the people and cultures from our favorite destinations. We'll meet the openly gay former mayor of Houston, a female park ranger striving in a traditionally male-dominated profession, and Mr. Apollo, the tour guide and historian of the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Before the first episode is released on April 7, take a listen to the brand new trailer of season 2 now. And until then, listen to Let's Go Together on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are available.