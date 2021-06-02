"Something will happen to you, to your spirit, and you'll know it right away."

Billy Mitchell on the Importance of the Apollo Theater to the Black Community: Season 2, Episode of 8 of 'Let’s Go Together'

In the first season, our pilot and adventurer host, Kellee Edwards, introduced listeners to diverse globe-trotters who showed us that travelers come in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life. From the first Black woman to travel to every country on Earth to a man who trekked to Machu Picchu in a wheelchair, we met some incredible folks. And now, in our second season, Edwards is back to introduce you to new people, new places, and new perspectives.

In the latest episode, Edwards chats with Billy Mitchell, the world-famous Apollo Theater's resident historian and head tour guide, as he shares his stories from over five decades of experience working for the famed venue.

"If you ever come to the Apollo Theater, the first thing as soon as you walk into the door, something will happen to you, to your spirit, and you'll know it right away," he says. "I don't know what it is, but I always tell people there are spirits in the building. I feel there's this energy. There's this really positive energy that you feel when you enter the doors of the Apollo Theater. You know that you're safe, everybody's smiling, they're on their best behavior. It's just a beautiful thing to see and watch and to be a part of."