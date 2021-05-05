Creating Systemic Sustainable Travel Experiences: Season 2, Episode 5 of 'Let’s Go Together'

In 2020, the world changed forever. Rather than hopping on planes to explore the world, we put away our passports and stored our luggage for the greater good. However, as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, a return to travel is coming. We're celebrating the reopening of borders and planning epic trips once again with all-new episodes of our podcast, Let's Go Together, which highlights how travel changes the way we see ourselves and the world.

In the first season, our pilot and adventurer host, Kellee Edwards, introduced listeners to diverse globe-trotters who showed us that travelers come in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life. From the first black woman to travel to every country on Earth to a man who trekked to Machu Picchu in a wheelchair, we met some incredible folks. And now, in our second season, we are back to introduce you to new people, new places, and new perspectives.

In our latest episode, guest host Jacqueline Gifford, Travel + Leisure's editor in chief, sits down with Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses Resorts and Spas, to discuss how Six Senses approaches responsible travel and sustainable living.

"It's about purposeful travel, and you come back in a better place, physically, mentally, spiritually for your own belief set, than you did before you left," Jacobs shares about his travel philosophy. "Sustainable practices really contribute to that sense of achievement and taking something away."

As Jacobs explains, Six Senses lives by example when it comes to sustainability. That includes banning all plastic water bottles from its resorts, and never shipping water overseas.

"Sometimes, we get irate guests, but when we show them what we do and how we're making our own water and how we have very sophisticated reverse osmosis plants that create that for you, the guests tend to buy into what we're doing," he says. "I think it's baby steps and anything anyone does has an impact. Not every move has to be a huge move, and over time you'll get your business to behave in the appropriate manner."