A Weekend in Provincetown With Jordan Kisner: Season 2, Episode 18 of 'Let's Go Together'

It's time to start daydreaming about your next trip. We're celebrating the return of travel, be it low-key staycations or epic bucket list journeys — with new episodes of our podcast, Let's Go Together, which highlights how travel changes the way we see ourselves and the world.

In the first season, our pilot and adventurer host, Kellee Edwards, introduced listeners to diverse globe-trotters who showed us that travelers come in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life. From the first Black woman to travel to every country on Earth to a man who trekked to Machu Picchu in a wheelchair, we met some incredible folks. And now, in our second season, we are back to introduce you to new people, new places, and new perspectives.

In our latest episode, Edwards chats with writer Jordan Kisner to talk about her recent trip to Provincetown, MA, a seaside town on the tip of Cape Cod that has become better known as a haven for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"It's definitely a destination spoken of with a lot of affection and some reverence in the [LGBTQIA+] community, because it has been a town that has been welcoming to queer people for a long time back, even back in years when most places were not welcoming," Kisner says. "So I'd heard of it that way and also I heard of it because it has a writers' colony and an artists' colony. A number of writers who I really love and admire have lived there and written books out there and set their books out there."

According to Kisner, on her trip, she saw first-hand the magic of Provincetown and its current state sitting in this sort of odd juxtaposition to its past.

"There was something sort of miraculous about it and something also very commercial about the way that the queer community was sitting in this old American town. I mean, it's where the pilgrims landed the very first time," Kisner shares. "So there is this confluence of things that are surprising and wonderful."