Family Life: Spending the Pandemic in an RV — Season 2, Episode 16 of 'Let's Go Together'

After a year of virtual tours, at-home activities, and campouts in the yard, it's time for a return to travel. This includes solo journeys, family gatherings, and finally checking off those bucket-list trips you've been waiting on.

We're celebrating all the good things to come in travel with new episodes of our podcast, Let's Go Together, which highlights how travel changes the way we see ourselves and the world.

In the first season, our pilot and adventurer host, Kellee Edwards, introduced listeners to diverse globe-trotters who showed us that travelers come in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life. From the first Black woman to travel to every country on Earth to a man who trekked to Machu Picchu in a wheelchair, we met some incredible folks. And now, in our second season, we are back to introduce you to new people, new places, and new perspectives.

In our latest episode, Edwards chats with the Gamble Family, who decided to sell their house, buy an RV, and spend the pandemic living on the road as a family of nomads.

"​​This trip has been absolutely transformative for each and every one of us and also for us as a family collectively. It has given us the space to really think about how we want to live, how we want our kids to live, how we want to work, and how we want to be in the world, just in general," Jana Gamble told Edwards. "It's just the kind of perspective that is hard to gain when you're mired in the mainstream and just working all the hours that we are used to working and just the busyness that we're constantly a part of. And so this has been such a gift and it's given us all those things."