On Tour With Margaret Cho: Season 2, Episode 14 of 'Let's Go Together'

We here at Travel + Leisure are totally here for vacationing's epic return, including everything from nostalgia-filled classic American road trips to new hotel openings around the globe. We're celebrating the good times again all with new episodes of our podcast, Let's Go Together, which highlights how travel changes the way we see ourselves and the world.

In the first season, our pilot and adventurer host, Kellee Edwards, introduced listeners to diverse globe-trotters who showed us that travelers come in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life. From the first Black woman to travel to every country on Earth to a man who trekked to Machu Picchu in a wheelchair, we met some incredible folks. And now, in our second season, we are back to introduce you to new people, new places, and new perspectives.

In our latest episode, Travel + Leisure's experiences editor and guest host, Tanner Saunders, sits down with actor and comedian Margaret Cho to talk about her experiences as a comedian, actor, and traveler.

"I like going to San Francisco. I like to go vintage T-shirt shopping," Cho says of her love for exploring her own hometown when not on tour, fighting for the causes she believes in, or filming her latest projects. "I'm an avid collector of vintage T-shirts. And so I like to go to Haight Street, which is very commercialized, but there's still a lot of great vintage stuff there. And I like to go and dig and find the most vintage rock T-shirts that are just so falling apart."

Travel, she says, is "definitely something I truly miss, because usually I'm gone about at least 25 to 30 weeks in a year. It's very strange to be sort of set down for all this time."

As for where she'd happily hop on a plane to next, Cho shares, "Well, I would like to go to Borneo and I would like to go in the long boat and get tattooed up in the wilds of Borneo. So that's my idea of a real vacation. Although that'll be a while, but I really want to do that."