Seeking Adventure in Remote Places with Brian McIntosh: Season 2, Episode 13 of 'Let's Go Together'

Adventuring is back and better than ever.

As borders open up, more people are starting to wonder about where they should go next. We too are equally excited about the journeys ahead, and we're celebrating it all with new episodes of our podcast, Let's Go Together, which highlights how travel changes the way we see ourselves and the world.

In the first season, our pilot and adventurer host, Kellee Edwards, introduced listeners to diverse globe-trotters who showed us that travelers come in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life. From the first Black woman to travel to every country on Earth to a man who trekked to Machu Picchu in a wheelchair, we met some incredible folks. And now, in our second season, we are back to introduce you to new people, new places, and new perspectives.

In our latest episode, Edwards chats with travel influencer and adventure traveler Brian McIntosh about traveling to remote destinations and exploring the Canadian backcountry.

"When I first started traveling, I was really all about the all-inclusive vacations, the partying, the sightseeing of course, but I was doing a lot of touristy stuff. And then at a point, I just got tired of it. I was seeing the same images online all the time," McIntosh says. "And although those images are online all the time for a reason because those experiences are great, they're memorable, but I just felt like I was missing something. I needed to dive deeper."

And deeper he went, into the wilderness to share with his followers just how spectacular Mother Nature really is throughout Canada.

"Out in Quebec, you have Nordic spas. Quebec is the closest that you'll ever be able to get to Europe without going to Europe. There's a completely different culture out here," he says. "Most people don't even know that there's a desert out in Canada. We have beautiful Caribbean-type sand out in Ontario. No one really knows that this exists. You have the locals that know, but as a whole, no one really knows. So I'm just happy to be able to put my spin on Canada, give it a fresh outlook, a fresh perspective, and put a little bit of respect on Canada's name and the travel industry."