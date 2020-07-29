Reshaping Travel: Plus-size Travelers on Realizing Your Dreams and Traveling the World in a Bigger Body

Meet the creators of Chubby Diaries and Two Fat Americans on this week’s episode of Let’s Go Together.

On this week’s episode of Let’s Go Together, the new podcast from Travel + Leisure, host Kellee Edwards is joined by three travelers to discuss what it's like to explore the world in a bigger body — and why your weight shouldn’t prevent you from following your dreams.

For Dean and Julie Couchey, a married couple traveling the world together and sharing it all online as Two Fat Americans, travel is a way of life.

“The world is a beautiful, amazing place. If you're big and you're on an airplane, it might be a rough six- or seven-hour flight across to Europe, but after you get there, it's going to be worth it,” said Dean. “So just get out there and do it. Don't be afraid.”

Along with the Coucheys is Jeff Jenkins, travel extraordinaire behind Chubby Diaries, a site dedicated to helping plus-size people travel the world.

“People need to see more plus-size people traveling so that they can see themselves as the reflection and want to go travel more," said Jenkins, who actually organizes inclusive trips for plus-size travelers around the world.

Over the course of the episode, the trio share with Edwards how they combat the stigmas associated with weight, and how they constantly encourage people to feel comfortable enough in their skin to go see the world for themselves.

“You need to go out there and experience it and... live it, and you will have an amazing time and you won't even think about your size or your shape or your height or your color or anything because you're in the moment and you're living it and there's no better feeling in the world,” Julie said.

They also give practical advice for all travelers, share some of their favorite destinations, give insight into future plans (Jenkins is working on products to help plus-size people parachute!), and rave about the incredible plus-size travel community they’ve built.

“I think that this little group of fat travelers that are out there are just the most,” Julie exclaimed. “I just love the fat, chubby power that we’ve got going on out there. We just got to keep it up.”