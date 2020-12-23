Faith-based Travel Influencers Share Their Stories, Episode 24 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast

Though 2020 is almost over we aren’t quite done introducing you to incredible travelers just yet.

On this week’s episode, we’re introducing you to two more incredible globetrotters, as host Kellee Edwards sits down with Elena Nikolova and Rabbi Daniel Bortz, two travel influencers who are deeply devoted to their faith.

“Many think that when you become more religious, it closes you off from the world, from sciences, from culture,” Rabbi Daniel shares. “And for me, it was the opposite. When I got more spiritually connected, I realized that everything takes on meaning, like if God is the source, there's a source to everything that we see in every person we meet and every aspect of nature, that means you can learn from it, a lesson for your life.”

As for what Noikolova connects to on her travels, she says it’s all about finding common ground.

“I'm very happy to see more and more Muslims traveling,” she says. “I go to places, even in Greece this summer, there were so many Muslims. I thought I was the only Muslim in town. And then I look around and every day I go out and I see another hijabi and another family with children, I'm like, wow, I'm not alone anymore.”