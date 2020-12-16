Communicating Around the World As a Deaf Traveler, Episode 23 of Travel + Leisure's New Podcast

"The biggest advantage of being deaf while traveling is that so many people in foreign countries are incredible at gesture," Nyle Dimarco says.

Though 2020 is almost over, we aren’t quite done introducing you to incredible travelers just yet.

On this week’s episode, we’re introducing you to one more incredible globetrotter as host Kellee Edwards sits down with Nyle Dimarco, a model, actor, activist, and the executive producer of the hit Netflix series, Deaf U, to discuss what it’s like to travel the world as a deaf person.

“The biggest advantage of being deaf while traveling is that so many people in foreign countries are incredible at gesture,” Dimarco shares. “Especially like Southeast Asia. When I was there, it was incredibly easy to be able to point, you know, and gesture for a bus with wheels, it moves. Honestly, it never failed. And it got me around really, really well.”

In this episode, Dimarco shares more on what’s lacking in making travel more accessible to all, connecting with the deaf community around the globe, his love for the great outdoors, a few of his favorite travel destinations, and some of the greatest misconceptions around his travels.