Meet the First U.S. Commercial Airline Pilot With Type 1 Diabetes, Episode 22 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast

Though 2020 is almost over we aren’t quite done introducing you to incredible travelers just yet.

On this week’s episode, we’re introducing you to one more incredible globe trotter as host Kellee Edwards sits down with Bob Halicky, a commercial airline pilot who made history when he became the first Type 1 diabetic to ever fly for a major airline.

“The doctor comes in on that morning. And he's describing type 1 diabetes,” Halicky says of the moment that changed his life. He adds, doctors told him he’d need to use insulin for the rest of his life, to which he objected. However, the doctors replied, “Well, if you don't do this, you will die. So what do you want, do you want to be a dead pilot or you want to be an alive person?” For Halicky, it was an “easy choice.”

However, Halicky knew his flying days were far from over. In the episode, he explains how he persevered through it all by taking his case all the way to the top of the Federal Aviation Association and how his wife has made all the difference as his co-pilot in life (including helping him plan all his on-ground and in-flight meals) to get where he is today.