The Floral Lunchbox Barbara Uses in 'Abbott Elementary' Is on Sale at Amazon — and It's Perfect for Travel

If Barbara Howard loves it, so do we.

Published on April 3, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Abbott Elementary has charmed its way into our hearts and weekly television lineup, bringing the never-ending wisdom of seasoned teacher Mrs. Howard, played by Emmy-winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph. Some of the most amusing ensemble moments take place in the teacher’s lounge of the school, but there was one true star of the show in the most recent episode, “Festival” — Barbara Howard’s floral lunch box. 

Perfect for spring and summertime travel as a functional tote or toiletry kit, this eye-catching bag got the stamp of approval from Barbara, and that’s really all we needed to know. Thankfully, it wasn’t difficult to find the Lekesky Flower Lunch Bag at Amazon, and right now it’s even on sale for as little as $22 with more than 5,500 five-star ratings. 

Lekesky Lunch Bag for Women Insulated Lunch Box

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $24)

Stylish enough to take the place of your favorite purse, this spacious, leak-proof lunch box is insulated with an upgraded heat welded aluminum foil that’s both easy to clean and stops liquids from seeping out. If you’ve ever dealt with your toiletries spilling during your travels, this bag is officially the solution you’ve been looking for. And if you plan on using it as a lunchbox, the bag is well-suited for long-term insulation as it’s made with four layers of insulated material that can keep your food warm or cold for four to six hours, plus chilled with ice packs for up to 12 hours.

Two convenient top handles make this bag easy to carry, and a convenient mesh pouch on the side is spacious enough to hold a water bottle if you choose to use it as your purse. Aside from the spacious top-open pocket, the lunchbox also features one additional pocket in the front to store smaller items. The bag is also incredibly lightweight, coming in at less than a pound and with 11 liters of space, so it won’t add extra weight to your suitcase while still boasting ample room for all of your belongings.

Lekesky Lunch Bag for Women Insulated Lunch Box

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $24)

Particularly useful for road trips, shoppers are enamored with this bag while they’re on the go. One shopper revealed that they were “impressed” with the “quality and price” of the tote, adding that it’s “well-made and great for traveling in the car.” Another customer agreed, revealing that they “use it everyday for work, and even on road trips,” noting that it “can fit so much stuff” and is “super easy to clean on the inside.”

If you’re worried about the bag actually being leak-proof, shoppers are here to confirm that it not only meets Barbara Howard’s standards, but theirs as well. One customer noted that they have “spilt drinks in it a few times” with “no leaks,” adding that it is also “so sturdy.” Plus, it’s so stylish that another shopper shared that their wife “got a lot of compliments” after bringing the bag with them to work.

Lekesky Lunch Bag for Women Insulated Lunch Box

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $25)

If there’s one thing we can trust, it’s that Barbara Howard has certified herself as the most reliable character on television. And if she swears by the Lekesky Flower Lunch Bag, then it’s worth checking out. Currently on sale for just $22, this spacious, stylish, and leak-proof tote is an excellent choice for road trips, traveling with toiletries, and even taking the place of your favorite purse on vacation. Thanks, Barbara.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22. 

