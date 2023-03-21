Amazon’s 'Softest Pants Ever' Provide Comfort for a Full Day of Travel — and They're Only $16 Today

A long flight requires the comfiest sweatpants you've got in your closet. But, if you'll be jumping into your itinerary the moment you land, we're sure you'll probably want to be wearing something that makes you look put-together — a vibe that can't be achieved with your ratty old sweats. Well, it sounds like you need the Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Joggers in your travel wardrobe.

And, as luck would have it, now is actually the perfect time to add them to your cart. The popular women's joggers, which just reached best-seller status, are on sale for 45 percent off. With this discount, you can score a pair for as little as $16. Yup, you read that right. Compared to how much you spent on your flight, hotel, and other travel expenses, there's no denying that this will be a wallet-friendly buy.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $29)

Thanks to their slim-fitting silhouette and cuffed hems, these Leggings Depot Joggers have a sleek and flattering look to them that instantly elevates your travel style. But, they do so without sacrificing comfort. They're made with the brand's soft and stretchy ActiveFlex material, which is also sweat-wicking and breathable for optimal airflow (something that will come in handy if you wear them during a workout). And, they have just the right amount of spandex to deliver supportive compression and to help the joggers keep their shape — no matter how many times you wear them and wash them.

What's more, the Leggings Depot Joggers feature a wide, high-rise waistband that provides optimal coverage and support, so you can comfortably make your way through TSA security, get up out of your plane seat, grab your suitcase from baggage claim, and more without having to readjust them. And, they come with two deep side pockets and a discreet stash pocket in the back of the waistband, which is the perfect size for your smartphone, keys, and other tiny essentials.

Shoppers have their choice of 56 colors when it comes to the Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Joggers, including versatile neutrals such as black, brown, gray, and more. There are also bold hues, prints, and patterns to add a fun pop of color to your travel wardrobe. But, a word to the wise, most of these eye-catching colors are selling out fast. Sizes range from S to 3XL.

Since becoming an Amazon best-seller, the Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Joggers have racked up more than 71,000 five-star ratings from customers, many of whom are travelers. One shopper wrote, "They’re flattering, still fitted, and still give your legs breathing room. I wore these all day traveling to and walking around a theme park. Any pants that provide 20 hours of comfort while retaining the same shape all day [are] a win in my book."

Another reviewer shared, "I work from home and now I only want to wear these pants. They are super comfy and very versatile. [They're] perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling." Chiming in, a third buyer exclaimed, "I have to say these are the softest pants ever," and another shopper added, "These are so great, I got my sister-in-law into them, and she’s since bought three more pairs."

As for their versatility, an Amazon reviewer said, "I have worn them in the airport for a full day of traveling and to work with a pair of heels and a jacket…I get compliments on them all the time." And, a final shopper highlighted, "They are perfect for hiking and walking or running errands in spring through fall."

Don't book another trip without the Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Joggers in your closet. Grab a pair of the best-selling travel pants at Amazon while they're 45 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

