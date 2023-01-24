This Traveler-loved Flannel Jacket Is 'As Soft As It Is Good Looking' — and Up to 40% Off

The struggle to find comfy winter clothes is real. Yes, sweaters can keep you warm, but they are oftentimes bulky or scratchy. Flannel shirts could be your go-to, but they can be stiff or too lightweight. Hoodies are beloved for their additional head coverage and warmth, but sometimes just not stylish enough. What if we told you that there's something that embodies each of these winter fashion staples? And, that it's available at Amazon? Say hello to the Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket, which we're sure will quickly become one of your favorite travel pieces for chilly weekend getaways, cold-weather hikes, and more.

With more than 5,000 five-star reviews, the popular men's shirt jacket checks off all of the boxes of a quality travel staple with its versatile look, comfortable fit, and fuzzy fleece lining, which will keep you toasty warm when temperatures dip. And, it recently went on sale. Now's your chance to get the Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket for up to 40 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to as little as $49.

To buy: amazon.com, from $49 (originally $80)

Softness and comfort are what make this piece such a standout. Made from 100 percent cotton with a fleece interior and a brushed flannel shell, the Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Jacket can be worn as a shirt or jacket, depending on the weather. Quilted sleeves are lined with a smooth material to prevent bunching, keeping it easy to move in (which can be especially helpful while traveling). Front snap closures make it easy to open and close, allowing you to control the style and coverage you want.

It also has a fleece-lined hood and side pockets to provide some additional warmth. Finishing out the look are distinguished elbow pads, which add some style and are functional to prevent wear and tear. Another important feature is that it's a machine-washable jacket, so you can easily freshen it up after a long travel day.

We also love how many colors it comes in. You can get the Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in nine shade varieties of plaid, each pattern elevating your cold-weather wardrobe with its fall- and winter-inspired hues. Sizes range from S to 2XL, and are extended to 5XL Big Tall.

It's not hard to see why the flannel shirt jacket is winning over Amazon shoppers, especially travelers. One customer wrote, "I bought this before a trip to Gatlinburg and fell in love. It’s as soft as it is good looking." Another reviewer said, "I love it because it’s nice and warm and perfect for our outdoor hiking trips."

Chiming in, a third shopper exclaimed, "This is my most favorite thing to wear when it is cold. This is literally the best purchase." Also vouching for the Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket, another buyer commented that it is "great quality, thick, and very warm. My boyfriend loved it, and I wore it for a day and was never cold."

Several shoppers were also impressed by its size range, with one Amazon customer highlighting, "I usually I have to buy 2XL or 3XL to get the right sleeve length, so thankfully this jacket comes in 'tall' options so my arms can be covered all the way down to my gloves without having to wear a tent." They also quipped, "The lining is so soft and comfortable I find I'm spending more time outside so I don't have to take it off." And, a final reviewer was happy to report that the jacket's "high-end" plush lining "stays soft after washing."

There is no doubt that anyone purchasing this will find it irresistible once they try it on. Make sure to add the Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Jacket to your Amazon cart while it's up to 40 percent off. There's no telling how much longer this deal will last, so act fast.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $49.

