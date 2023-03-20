This New Clifftop Hotel in India Has a 4-suite Palace — Plus Infinity Pools, Panoramic Ocean Views, and Ayurvedic Wellness Treatments

The Leela Kovalam opened in Kerala last summer — here's what it's like.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Published on March 20, 2023
Nigh vie of the infinity pool and ocean at The Leela Kovalam in Kerala, India
Photo:

Courtesy of The Leela Kovalam

India's palm-fringed Kovalam coastline stretches nine miles along the Arabian Sea in the southwestern state of Kerala, with powdery, gold-sand beaches and crystal-clear emerald waters. Nestled on 67 acres, amid that dreamy tropical landscape, is The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel — a luxury clifftop hideaway that quietly opened its doors in summer 2022.

With 188 guest rooms, the property has everything from garden-view rooms to cliffside villas with ocean views. There are even two presidential suites with top-notch amenities like personalized butler service.

But the resort's crown jewel is Halcyon Castle. Built in 1932, it was once the summer residence of Travancore's royal family. (The kingdom of Travancore is a former South Asian princely state that reigned in modern-day Kerala from 1729 through 1949.) Now, it houses four exquisite suites — each pays tribute to a Hindu goddess and is named after a former Travancore maharani. Opulent decor, panoramic ocean views, and private courtyards are some of the perks of booking these extraordinary accommodations.

Bed with ocean view from Sea View Villa at The Leela Kovalam in Kerala, India

Courtesy of The Leela Kovalam

During the day, guests can try their hand at archery, play tennis, or soak up the sun poolside. (There are two infinity pools and a third pool at the resort's Club Lounge.)

Those who would like to explore the area's rich culture are in luck, because The Leela has a variety of experiences on offer, including diving and fishing, hiking the lush Ponmudi hills, rafting in Kerala's famous backwaters, and local tours of temples, villages, and markets.

The Leela Kovalam has an 8,000-square-foot Ayurveda center with 12 treatment rooms, a yoga pavilion, and treatments that aim to rejuvenate guests and alleviate their specific problems, be it insomnia or back issues.

Alfresco dining at The Cafe at The Leela Kovalam in Kerala, India

Courtesy of The Leela Kovalam
The sky bar at sunset with ocean views at The Leela Kovalam in Kerala, India

Courtesy of The Leela Kovalam

The resort immerses its guests in the region's culinary traditions with five distinct dining concepts. At The Terrace — the property's all-day eatery — patrons can indulge in authentic Keralan flavors, along with Asian and European fare, while enjoying views of the water. The Tides, the resort's beachfront restaurant, honors the region's fishing traditions with a menu of freshly caught seafood. Sunsets are best enjoyed at the Sky Bar, where sweeping sea vistas and hand-crafted cocktails go hand-in-hand.

The Leela Kovalam is part of the larger The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts company with luxury properties all over India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

Interior club living room at The Leela Kovalam in Kerala, India

Courtesy of The Leela Kovalam

Nightly rates at The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, start at $183, and you can book your stay at theleela.com.

