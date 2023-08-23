These Cargo Shorts Are Perfect for Hiking, Have a Pocket for Everything, and Are Only $30

Hurry, they won't be on sale for much longer.

Published on August 23, 2023

Lee Hiking Pants Tout
With ample pockets, a comfortable fit, and incredible functionality, the versatility of a good pair of cargo shorts knows no bounds. They’re perfect for hikings, long travel days, and even just walking around town. Quality cargo shorts aren't always easy to come by, and with over 13,000 perfect ratings, it's safe to say that there's not one pair as widely loved as the Lee Dungarees Wyoming Cargo Shorts. And right now, you can score them for $30. 

Shoppers rave that these cargo shorts offer “amazing comfort” and are made with a “breathable, lightweight material [that] looks and feels great.” This is thanks to their relaxed-fitting silhouette, 11.25-inch inseams, and 100 percent cotton material, which feels soft on the skin and also enhances the Lee Dungarees Wyoming Cargo Shorts' durability. If you don’t believe me, reviewers said that they have been wearing the same pair for “several years,” with one customer admitting that they wear them year round — even when it's snowing out. 

Lee Dungarees Belted Wyoming Cargo Shorts

Amazon Lee Men's Dungarees New Belted Wyoming Cargo Short

Amazon

Aside from their unmatched comfort and durability, these shorts also have plenty of incredibly spacious pockets — nine to be exact. In their review, one fan noted that the “amount of pockets on this pair of shorts is not only impressive in number, but also in design and comfort.” This makes sense because the pockets are thoughtfully placed along the front, sides, and back for easy carrying on the go, and they have secure button and hook-and-loop closures to keep everything in place. So, stuff them with your keys, wallet, sunglasses, phone, trail snacks, and other essentials. 

Cargo shorts are also part of the unofficial (but kind of official) hiking uniform, and the Wyoming shorts from Lee have all of the qualities that make them incredible for hitting the trails, too. One hiker wore them on a 10-mile trek the day after they got them and loved their “durable, thick feeling with plenty of crotch space and flexibility." They also added, "I can fully lift my knee without any material pulling or being restrictive.” What's more, the shorts come equipped with a canvas D-ring belt so you can customize the fit to your preference. 

Lee Dungarees Belted Wyoming Cargo Shorts

Amazon Lee Men's Dungarees New Belted Wyoming Cargo Short

Amazon

Sizes range from 29 to 54, and shoppers have their choice of 22 colors and patterns to add to their travel and hiking wardrobes. In fact, Amazon customers love this pair so much that they’re buying them in multiple colors. One customer referred to them as their “go-to pair” after getting them in five different colors. And, we have a feeling that after you try them yourself, you’ll want to do the same. 

Well, what are you waiting for? The Lee Dungarees Belted Wyoming Cargo Shorts won't be on sale long, and you don't want to miss this chance to score them at this price — especially now that you know that they will last you for years and years to come. And while you're at it, keep scrolling for other top-rated, travel-friendly men’s activewear pieces that are also on sale at Amazon right now. 

More Men’s Activewear at Amazon:

Surenow Men’s Running Shorts

Amazon Surenow Mens Running Shortsï¼Workout Running Shorts for Menï¼2-in-1 Stealth Shorts

Amazon

Merrell Men's Moab 3 Hiking Shoes

Amazon Merrell Men's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

Amazon

Tbmpoy Men’s Hiking Pants

Amazon TBMPOY Men's Hiking Pants with Belt Outdoor Quick-Dry Lightweight Waterproof Fishing Mountain Pants 5 Zipper Pockets

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

