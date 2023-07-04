Croatia's Dalmatian Coast Has Beautiful Beaches, Stunning Sunsets, and Rosé Rituals All Summer Long

I arrive at the newly renovated Le Meridien Lav, Split, and within minutes I'm on my balcony looking out to the Adriatic sea. The property houses 378 rooms, each with floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to spacious balconies. I make the most of mine. And through the lazy afternoon sun I don’t need to scan far and wide for a beautiful view. Gazing over the marina, I notice how relaxed I am. Could it be the allure of the glassy sea or the gentle sway of the pine trees? For all one knows, it's the rosé wine…

We convene for a lunch soiree in the dappled shade of Gooshter Beach Club, a dining space worthy of all the Instagram love. “Design and stylistic features should be an enhancement of the nostalgia that follows," says Jennifer Connell, global brand leader for Marriott International's Premium Distinctive and Collection Brands, including Le Meridien. She explains that luxury runs deeper than plush bathrobes and bed linens. Here, I remember the brand's ethos: "savoring the good life." It’s not lost on me that we’re chatting over slow sips of coffee and feasting on the most delicious duck pancakes. While the bamboo thatched roof overhead helps to facilitate the ambience, what I'll take away from this moment is the connection and the laughter.

In special partnership with chef Meredith Hayden of fan-favorite Wishbone Kitchen, this season the hotel offers a buzzed-about limited-edition rosé sorbet. But I was curious — how can sorbet be so captivating?

Right on cue, I’m served a crystal cone filled with a blushing scoop of the good stuff. The whole retro-style presentation transports me back to the '70s. I'm beginning to learn the answer to my question.

“The sun never sets on the jetset,” Eddie Schneider, director of brand management at Le Meridien, reminds us as we take our first spoonful. Lounging on my deck chair, plate balanced on knees, I dig in, alternating between refreshing sips and cooling bites. The delicate blend of the strawberries and zesty notes of citrus in the sorbet are easy to spot. Infuse Whispering Angel rosé and it's a match made in summer heaven. There are no hard rules when it comes to enjoying your chilled dessert. Brunch, lunch, dinner, or sundown ... palate cleanser, summer cooler, or a cheeky aperitif. The idea is to delight in the moment.

Le Meridien Lav, Split offers many ways to indulge your senses. Golden hour brings rosé rituals all summer long, and wine tastings offer guests the chance to find their perfect bottle. Perhaps the best way to take it all in is a luxury yacht charter. With over 1,000 islands nearby, you can enjoy the beautiful scenes of the Dalmatian coast. In all the excitement, make time for the spa — my first port of call. I'm still dreaming of the Balinese massage and the thermal zone.

It feels apt to be experiencing the good life in Croatia. It is, after all, the Croatian way to indulge in longer lunches, to smile at strangers, and to worship the sun. But most of all, you're reminded to pomalo — that's Croatian for "take it easy."

