This Major U.S. Airport Just Banned the Sale of Plastic Water Bottles — What to Know

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on August 2, 2023
It’s the end of an era for plastic water bottles at the Los Angeles International Airport.

While travelers will be able to purchase water in sustainable containers, like recyclable aluminum or glass, the ban on plastic bottles took effect on June 30 in an effort to help the environment and minimize waste. 

The ban also does not apply to bottled water served on board a flight.

“We encourage our guests to help us reach our goal of eliminating plastic waste at the airport by bringing a reusable water bottle and filling it up at one of our many hydration stations,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said in a statement

However, the statement noted that "pre-packaged single-use plastic bottles of all sizes containing non-carbonated and unflavored purified water, spring water, mineral water, artesian water, well water, tap water, and electrolyte-enhanced water are subject to the policy."

While the ban is now taking effect, the plan to remove the single-use plastic water bottles dates back to June 2021 when the local government decided to make the switch, and provided time for vendors and the airport to take the necessary steps in preparation for the ban.

The airport has also installed additional water bottle refill stations to help with the demand. 

"The climate crisis is a great challenge facing our city, and phasing out single-use plastic water bottles at LAWA facilities is an important step to reducing our environmental footprint and protecting the health and livelihood of all Angelenos,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in the statement.

This isn’t the first time a California airport has banned the sale of single-use plastic bottles. 

In 2019, San Francisco Airport banned the sale of single-use plastic water bottles, and expanded the ban in 2021 to include additional beverages like sodas and teas, according to a statement from the airport.  

Many travelers have begun bringing a reusable water bottle on their travels to save money, and help the environment. In fact, Travel + Leisure recently tested and reviewed nearly a dozen.

In recent years, airports around the world have increased the availability of water bottle refilling stations. At the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, there are over 50 water bottle refill stations, according to a company who manufacturers parts of the stations.

