5 Travel Hacks for the Business Traveler, According to ColorComm Founder Lauren Wesley Wilson

“Seeing the world is important to your growth and discovery," says Lauren Wesley Wilson, who works to bring women of color in communications together through her ever-growing platform, ColorComm Corporation.

Nina Ruggiero
Published on August 8, 2023
Lauren Wesley Wilson at the ColorComm Conference in Miami
When Lauren Wesley Wilson founded ColorComm in 2011, her hope was to bring women of color in the communications, marketing, and advertising industries together over lunch. “At the time, I was working at a large corporate PR agency and I did not see women of color in leadership,” she told Travel + Leisure. “I wondered how I was going to advance if I didn’t see people who looked like me in the roles I was aspiring to achieve.”

In the years since, ColorComm Corporation has grown to become the leading women’s platform addressing diversity and inclusion in this field. The portfolio of brands under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and c-suite positions,” Wilson said.

“The ColorComm community is built around the concept of ‘What Do You Need?’” she added. “At ColorComm, we believe that we have something to give and something to receive — and that there should be a mutual exchange of opportunities.”

This exchange happens all year long for ColorComm members, but perhaps never so vibrantly as it does at the annual ColorComm Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida, a location dear to Wilson’s heart. She estimates that she often travels almost weekly for work or pleasure, so we sat down with her and asked for some travel tips and inspiration — as well as the BIPOC-owned travel products she swears by.

 Travel + Leisure: How would you describe your travel style?

Lauren Wesley Wilson: “Chic and adaptable to the country or city that I’m visiting. I bring very limited valuables and luxury labels while traveling.”

What are three items you always pack for a trip?

“Electric toothbrush, moisturizer, and a book.”

Lauren Wesley Wilson on the beach in a yellow dress

Courtesy of Lauren Wesley Wilson 

 Are there any BIPOC-owned travel products, tour companies, or hotels you really love?

Ashya is a great company for leather passport cases, and Forvr Mood is great for self-care products when you reach your destination.”

 Why do you think DE&I in the travel space is so important? 

“All audiences want to feel you are addressing their needs as it comes to travel. We are all multidimensional and various groups need to be addressed differently according to their interests and travel behaviors.”

 What is your all-time favorite travel destination?

“Théoule-sur-Mer, France.”

 What is one destination that really surprised you? 

“Doha, Qatar.”

Why do you think it's beneficial for women in particular to get out and travel?

“Seeing the world is important to your growth and discovery. It helps to build a stronger and more well-rounded character.”

Best place for a girls' trip?

“Miami, Florida: easy to get to, consistent destination, you know what type of fun you’re going to have.”

Can you share your best travel hack(s)?

“Keep valuables and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag. Bring a universal adapter. Always take overnight flights on long trips. Unpack immediately once you reach your destination.”

 Any tips for a business traveler?

“Be efficient with your time. Arrive to the airport early. Invest in an airline lounge (Sky Club, Admirals Club, etc.). Make sure you are loyal to one airline to receive miles. Dress business casual so that you’re ready for your meeting or prepared to run into clients at the airport.”

