16 Last-minute Travel Essentials That Will Show Up at Your Doorstep in 2 Days, Right in Time for Your Trip

If you started packing for your summer vacation and realized you’re missing a few things, Amazon is here to help (and so are we). For any last-minute packing needs, Amazon offers speedy two-day shipping for Prime members on thousands of items, including tons of travel gear. And the best part is we’re already seeing plenty of markdowns on travel-hacking products that will help you save space in a suitcase or keep you comfortable on a flight.

For staying organized while packing, this set of compression packing cubes is a game-changer for creating extra room in your suitcase by cutting down the extra bulkiness of clothes. The set of six cubes is on sale for $29 right now when you use the on-site coupon to save an extra 10 percent. If you’re embarking on an international trip, this genius transmitter allows you to connect your own headphones (like these Sony ones on sale for $178) to the built-in entertainment system on the seat in front of you. Lastly, this stunning leather jewelry case is compact and it will protect your jewelry while traveling. Best of all, it’s on sale for just $9 and it will arrive at your doorstep before you head to the airport.

Jetting off on an international trip? You’ll likely need an adapter to charge your electronic devices while traveling. This all-in-one adapter can fit into outlets in 150 countries so it can be re-used for a variety of trips. With thousands of perfect reviews at Amazon, it’s a no-brainer. One five-star reviewer said, “I travel all over the world for business and this is the best thing I take.” The adapter is only 3 inches long, making it extra portable and easy to toss in a backpack or carry-on.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $20)

This compact leather wallet makes it easy to store credit cards, loose change, and paper bills while traveling. It’s a must-have for storing coins in the zippered pocket, and the wallet unbuttons to reveal a cash sleeve long enough to fit American bills with ease. Whether you’re packing it in a purse or placing it in your back pocket, the RFID-blocking material will prevent any chance of electronic pickpocketing from occurring to give you peace of mind for packing and protecting up to seven credit cards.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $19)

Purchasing a tracker for your luggage is the best way to be prepared for the worst-case scenario of losing your checked bag when flying domestically or internationally. Apple Air Tags seamlessly pair to any iPhone within seconds and users can easily access the location of their luggage using the “Find My” app. “We went to Europe recently [and] they lost our luggage, and if it wasn’t for our AirTags, we would never have gotten [it] back,” one five-star reviewer said after using the pack of four Apple Air Tags.

To buy: amazon.com, $89 (originally $99)

Save space in a carry-on or checked suitcase with this set of compression packing cubes. Each of the packing cubes included is a different size so you can easily pack a variety of clothing types and the mesh bag can be used as a portable laundry hamper to separate clean and dirty clothes. The best part of these packing cubes is the compression zipper that flattens out the clothes packed to not only save you space but also prevent clothes from getting wrinkled or unorganized in a suitcase.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

This cozy memory foam neck pillow will certainly upgrade your comfort on both short and long-haul flights. The convertible design of this neck pillow allows travelers to use it around the neck to support the chin for aisle or middle seaters or it can be unbuttoned and used to lean against a window so anyone can get comfortable. Plus, the cotton cover can be removable and washed to prolong the life of this essential airplane accessory. Or, if you’re in a rush and trying to fit extra clothes, you can use one T+L writer’s genius travel hack and remove the stuffing, replacing it with an extra three days’ worth of clothes without having to check a bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)

This genius backpack comes with a built-in stuff sack so it can be folded into itself for additional storage while you’re on the go. The lightweight materials and variety of pockets for storage make this functional backpack a versatile option for a range of activities and it also comes with a dry pocket to protect your valuables from getting wet. One reviewer praised the durability and functionality of the backpack after using it for hiking, fishing, and flying, and they said that it’s a “great deal for a really good, dependable backpack.” And best of all, it’s currently marked down to an even better price.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

It can be difficult to find space in a bathroom while traveling, so this hanging toiletry bag that can be affixed to the back of the bathroom door is the perfect solution to saving space and easily accessing toiletries. The medium-sized toiletry bag is designed to fit a range of travel-sized bottles between the two main compartments, but there are two shallow mesh pockets on the top and bottom of the bag for extra storage. When the bag is hanging up on a towel rack or door hook, you can easily see the contents packed inside thanks to the transparent plastic material that can also be wiped down for hassle-free cleaning in case anything spills in transit.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $30)

So, your go-to travel pants finally gave out or you still haven’t found that perfect pair for flying — and these stretchy nylon joggers are here to save the day. They have nearly 2,000 perfect reviews, with one repeat customer saying that these are “superb travel pants” thanks to the lightweight, fast drying, and comfortable material. The jogger-style pants are casual for being cozy while flying or they can easily be dressed up with a jean jacket or nice sneakers for a versatile travel look that can be worn while sightseeing and en route to the destination.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $56)

Comfortable walking shoes are essential whether you find yourself running through an airport or being on your feet all day while exploring a new city, and you can get these fast with Amazon’s overnight shipping option. These Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers have rubber soles with plush memory foam midsoles to cushion your feet with every step so you truly feel like you’re walking on clouds. If you’re traveling in the summer, the synthetic upper material is designed to be plenty breathable to prevent your feet from getting sweaty on a hot day.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $75)

With over 10,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say this set of silicone toiletry bottles is a favored travel accessory among travelers and Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said that after flying six times, “I have not had one yet.” The set comes with four TSA-approved bottles that are squeezable and hold 3 ounces; it also comes with three screw-top containers that are perfect for smaller items like jewelry, medications, or cosmetics.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $26)

Belt bags have taken over as one of the most useful and stylish ways to carry your belongings while traveling or running errands. This belt bag is designed to be lightweight and compact while still having enough room for items like a wallet, phone, passport, and keys, and it can be worn across the body, on the shoulder, or as a fanny pack. Made with water-resistant and anti-abrasion nylon, the durable fabric ensures the bag will protect packed items in inclement weather or against daily wear and tear.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $24)

Whether you’re traveling or commuting, keeping a handy portable charger in your bag will give you peace of mind, especially when you get that low battery notification. This set of two compact portable chargers has USB and USB-C charging ports so you can easily charge a phone or laptop on the go. Not to mention it’s your best defense against the airport “juice jacking” scam. One five-star reviewer used the portable charger at Disneyland and around the house since the slender design makes it easy to carry. “I can also fit both my phone and one of these chargers in my back pocket if needed (yes, women's jeans and jeggings!),” they shared.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $30)

If you’re looking to block out the hum of an airplane engine or a crying baby a few rows back, these Sony noise-canceling headphones are your best option. The active noise cancellation feature is a game-changer for sleeping or watching a movie on an airplane since the headphones will diminish the outside noises so you can rest or stream in peace. Plus, they have a battery life of up to 30 hours so you can use them on a long-haul flight without having to worry about the battery dying prematurely.

To buy: amazon.com, $178 (originally $250)

An all-in-one leather passport cover like this one is the best way to keep your most important travel document protected en route to your destination. Boasting nearly 12,000 perfect reviews, one reviewer said that it’s “great for international travel as it has a SIM card pocket and a pen [for] filling out any paperwork.” In addition, the cover has slip pockets on the inside for credit cards, boarding passes, or health certificates that will all be protected thanks to the RFID-blocking material.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $13)

Jewelry can easily get lost or tangled in a suitcase while traveling, so tucking away your accessories into a compact jewelry box like this one is best for organization and protection. Even Oprah has sworn by this trick. With several divided compartments, ring pillows, and a scrunched slip pocket, there are designated spots for rings, bracelets, and necklaces. The box is small enough to fit in a purse or carry-on with ease and it still has plenty of space for a variety of jewelry.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $20)

If you’re flying on an airplane that has entertainment devices built into the seat in front of you, this handy little transmitter allows you to use headphones of your own to watch movies. This is especially useful if you have noise-canceling headphones, as free wired headphones don’t come with the same bells and whistles as most wireless headphones these days. Best of all, the transmitter allows two headphones to pair to the device so fliers can watch movies with the person next to them. One five-star reviewer said that they’ll never travel without it now since “we were both able to connect our AirPods using the audio transmitter with ease.”

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

