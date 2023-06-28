It's Not the Fourth of July Without These 14 Beach Essentials — Get Them Just in Time for the Weekend

If you’re anything like me, Fourth of July conjures fond memories of beach cookouts and lakeside camping trips (basically, if I’m near water, I’m happy). And if you forgot to stock up on the summer essentials you need for this fast-approaching holiday, don’t fret. It’s not too late to gear up for the outdoor festivities — especially now that you can score some major deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day and get two-day shipping, too.

From the perfect Bluetooth speaker that will set the party vibes to the festive (and flattering) swimsuit and comfy sandals to complete your outfit, here’s all the Fourth of July travel gear you need that can still arrive just in time — and is on sale for up to half off right now.

Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Ambient tunes can take a summer fête from blah to lively — and a top-notch portable speaker can bring your Fourth of July song playlist to life at any beach party. I’m a big fan of JBL’s waterproof bluetooth options, including the Flip 5 and GO2 models. And they’re both available at a major discount, so don’t think twice about treating yourself.

To buy: amazon.com, $78 (originally $129)

Toteable Cooler

Amazon

Keep your drinks and snacks at the perfect chill with the Igloo Heavy-Duty Chest Cooler. The 25-quart vessel is pretty compact, but still spacious enough to hold your festive essentials. One reviewer put it to the test, and wrote, “This cooler exceeded all expectations. It keeps things cold for days!” Not to mention, it has almost 10,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, and it’s up to 39 percent off right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $115)

Comfortable Sandals

Amazon

Trust me on this one: You don’t want to roll up to the lake or beach with a pair of comfy shoes. And it doesn’t get much comfier than this pair from Sanuk made of cushy yoga mat material — they’re a high-quality, budget-friendly choice for any oceanside occasion. With more than 19,000 five-star ratings, you know they’re good. One happy camper went as far as to say, “my feet have never been happier.” Another said they are waterproof, have “great support,” and require “no break-in… absolutely wonderful.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $30)

Beach Bag

Amazon

Keep all your essentials in one place and roll up to any July Fourth gathering in style with a beautiful beach bag. There are so many great options to choose from at Amazon, but I’m eyeing this marked-down Madewell tote. The woven design would be equally gorgeous at a brunch date or a waterside event.

To buy: amazon.com, $98 (originally $110)

Swimwear

Amazon

Need a new swimsuit before the holiday weekend? This highly rated women’s one-piece that shoppers say is “comfortable and flattering” and has full coverage is more than 50 percent off right now. For men, these sleek Roark boardshorts are ideal for any day at the water. They feature four-way stretch for ultimate comfort, plus they’re made from sustainable recycled polyester. As one Amazon shopper wrote: “These are great for an active day at the beach — whether jumping in and out of the water, running around on the sand, or for some beachy socializing at the end of the day.”

To buy: amazon.com, $61 (originally $125)

Sunglasses

Amazon

Sunnies are perhaps your most essential summertime accessory — not only do they protect your eyes, but they also polish off any outfit. I’m partial to this wire-framed option from Ray-Ban, this stylish polarized pair from Maui Jim, or the Smith Optics Caper shades. The best part: All of these sunglasses are seriously discounted at Amazon right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $78 (originally $129)

Sunscreen

Amazon

If you’re planning to spend hours in the sunshine, please be sure to stock up on SPF. Might I recommend a mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard or Sun Bum? Both will help stave off sun damage, and you can score up to 15 percent off if you subscribe to either option.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $15)

Inflatable Paddle Board

Amazon

Personally, if I’m headed to a calm beach or lake setting, I spring at the opportunity to go paddleboarding with friends and family. That said, rentals can be hard to come by (and honestly a pain to transport), which is why I'm a big fan of this Amazon shopper-trusted brand’s inflatable paddleboards. If you’ve been considering investing in a board, now is a great time, because there’s a special $10 coupon for this bundle (including a pump, paddle, carrying case, and more).

To buy: amazon.com, $190 with on-site coupon (originally $200)

Beach Seating

Amazon

Kick back and enjoy the great outdoors, alongside your favorite person, with the Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair. The adjustable armrests are a total game-changer, offering a prime lounging position. One happy shopper wrote: “​​We bought this four years ago and have put it to good use. It’s been through Hawaiian heat, snow in the Yukon, and across the country. [It’s] held up tremendously throughout many camping trips and is still in excellent condition.”

To buy: amazon.com, $105 (originally $140)

Beach Blanket

Amazon

Wherever your holiday takes you, if you’re hanging by the water, chances are temperatures may start to drop after sundown. In that case, I always love to pack an outdoor blanket, which can serve as a lounge surface during the day and a cozy layer at night. I adore this lightweight puffy blanket from Rumpl — it’s both water- and odor-resistant, which really comes in handy when you’re dealing with outdoor elements. As one reviewer wrote: “It’s the perfect travel blanket for when you're on the go.”

To buy: amazon.com, $71 (originally $95)

Games and Activities

Amazon

Add an extra element of fun to your July 4th celebrations with a game, like this Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole Game. It's lightweight, foldable, and promises plenty of laughs for your family and friends — plus, you can snag it for nearly half off right now. Or, if corn hole isn’t your thing, go for a simple waterproof playing card deck.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $59)

Pool Floats

Amazon

Last but not least, you’ll want to stock up on some fun floats for lounging in the pool during your festivities. These top-rated floats scream summer with their fruit print, but it’s the quality that really has shoppers enamored. More than 4,600 shoppers have given these floats a five-star rating, with one who summed it up nicely by saying: “These are great additions to a pool party. They are super affordable, fun, and sturdy.”

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $22)

Insulated Water Bottle

Amazon

Few things will put more of a damper on your festivities than feeling parched. This handy 32-ounce Hydro Flask bottle keeps your drinks cool for hours, even in the scorching sun. Yes, it’s fantastic for storing water, but it can also tote other refreshing beverages like iced tea or even some festive rosé. I can personally vouch for this water bottle’s excellence — but don’t just take my word for it; there are more than 25,000 five-star reviewers that agree.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $45)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.