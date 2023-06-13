12 Last-minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Still Get Here in Time — Starting at Just $18

What do you buy the guy who wants for nothing? It’s a question people ask every single year in June, when they're buried in graduations, summer travel plans, family birthdays, and Father’s Day is just around the corner, too. Haven’t picked out a present just yet? We’ve got you covered, with top picks that can still arrive on time, thanks to free One-Day Shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Even if a father figure says he’d prefer no gifts, it’s a gesture we tend to do anyway. The outdoorsy dad may love a Stanley Camp Pour Over Set, so he can brew his favorite coffee in the wild. For the one who keeps up with sports trends, maybe it’s a bocce ball set, so they can try out the popular game first-hand. And if they’re big travelers, it’s hard to go wrong with a best-selling, highly rated portable charger to make sure they always have juice for their smartphones.

Whatever the dad in your life needs, it’s time to place your orders now, as we’re getting dangerously close to the holiday — it’s on June 18 this year, everyone. Here are our 10 picks for Dad, all coming in on budget at less than $50 while still showing him plenty of love.

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog

Love them or hate them, Crocs are everywhere these days, so why not on Dad’s feet, too? Great for gardening, grilling, or gaming it up with the kids on a summer getaway, Dad will likely love these, and he’ll have you to thank for keeping him comfortable and on trend.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $50)

Anker Portable Charger

Tech tools are never a bad idea, especially for the dad who likes to be prepared — and in the modern world, that means a back-up charger (or three), so that no one misses a minute of screen time when they’re on the move.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $43)

Casio Men’s Stainless Steel Digital Watch

This watch is for the guy who likes simplicity with a side of nostalgia. As one reviewer raved, “sometimes it's really hard to beat the classics in terms of style,” and we’d have to agree. Plus, no matter where you are or where you’re going, you regularly need to check the time, and it’s nice to not have to look at your phone to find it.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $23)

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

When a built-in sound system or outdoor speaker setup is not in the budget, this gadget will do the trick. If Dad likes tunes wherever he is — by the pool, playing soccer in the cul de sac with the kids, or at the beach — this best-selling easy-to-pack speaker means the music is coming with him. With over 71,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, one reviewer deemed it “one of the best I’ve ever had.”

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $30)

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap Lid

Like Nalgenes in the ’90s, the Hydro Flask is the water bottle these days — Dad will both fit right in and be hydrated. These bottles are sturdy, with great design, eco-friendly, and great for travel.

To buy: amazon.com, from $35 (originally $45)

Marshmallow Roasting Sticks Set

The dad who shows up to the campsite with s’mores components and the best roasting gear wins. This is a just-right gift for that grown man who’s especially kid-like around a campfire — and there are five sticks in this set, plenty to go around. We love that the set comes with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty and includes a canvas bag for easy storage. Now pass the marshmallows, we’re ready to eat.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 with on-site coupon

Bosmarlin Wide Ceramic Coffee Mug

We’ve met very few dads who aren’t fueled by either coffee or some very strong tea, and that habit requires a gorgeous mug. This one is on the large side — one reviewer even said it’s “perfect for a bowl of soup or chili” — and we appreciate a versatile gift. Dad surely will, too.

To buy: amazon.com, $18

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment

The only man in my house is a pretty big fan of Kielh’s products, so if you're hoping to add to Dad’s beauty regimen, consider this product. It smells great, will keep his skin soft, and can be tossed in a carry-on for moisturizing anywhere he goes.

To buy: amazon.com, $39

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

On the off chance that Dad is still using an old-school, non-electric razor, consider this upgrade for Father’s Day. One five-star reviewer called it “the best all-in-one men’s shaver I have ever used.” It’s rechargeable, and replacement blades are available via Amazon Subscribe-and-Save.

To buy: amazon.com, $38

Amazon Basics Bocce Ball Set with Soft Carry Case

Again, so many dads would rather stay at home to lounge and play on Father’s Day, making this bocce ball set a solid pick. Make him breakfast in bed, a good cup of coffee, then clear the lawn and get outside with the family for a chill game in the sun. This set comes with everything you need: two sets of bocce balls (made with tough resin to withstand all the things), a white pallino ball, and a carrying case to hold it all or bring with you on the road.

To buy: amazon.com, $43

Stanley Camp Pour Over Set

Another idea for the coffee lover — especially the guy who makes coffee in the woods, the desert, you name it — this stainless steel pour over set is one sexy apparatus. It comes with a reusable filter, a lifetime warranty, and it’s “easy to use and clean,” according to one reviewer. It also happens to be on major sale right now. Pair it with his favorite bag of beans and you’ve got one great Father’s Day gift.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $40)

Night Buddy the Original LED Headlamp

My husband loves a flashlight or a headlamp to the nth degree — tools that help you feel prepared for anything, from a power outage or twilight hike to a casual evening walk in your neighborhood. This LED headlamp lets Dad be hands-free no matter where he is, and has five brightness modes to illuminate the scene. One reviewer raved “this is money extremely well spent.”

To buy: amazon.com, $35

