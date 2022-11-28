This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s 30 Best Cyber Monday Deals Before They’re Gone

The biggest online sale week of the year is almost over, as Cyber Monday wraps up its final hours. If you haven’t had a chance to browse the Internet for savings on your holiday shopping today, you’re in luck — there are still a few hours left to score mega deals from the comfort of home..

Whether you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker or need to replace your favorite sneakers, find gifts for loved ones or treat yourself to these travel essentials at Amazon for less. Right now, you can snag the top-rated Coolife Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set for nearly half off, as well as the Lubardy Travel Backpack, which is discounted by 49 percent and comes with a set of packing cubes to make the life of overpackers so much easier..

Those looking for unique gifts for the jet setter on their list will want to check out the Bose Frames Soprano Smart Sunglasses, a sleek pair of sunnies with a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows the wearer to jam out to their favorite playlist while hiking, biking, or basking in the sun. Another tech gadget we’ve got our eye on? The Loveledi Portable Charger Duo is on sale for up to 80 percent off, bringing its price tag from $90 to a mere $20 for two devices.

To round out any last-minute shopping for the weekend, we’ve put together a list of 30 products to shop at Amazon before Cyber Monday is officially over.

Our Top Picks for Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale

Whether you’re looking to complete your holiday shopping list or are searching for stocking stuffers, this major retailer has the answers. See our top picks below.



Coolife Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes Mesh Storage Bags.

Give your travel gear an upgrade with this Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set, which is still 47 percent off. With its sleek, hardside exterior and spacious designs, each suitcase is ready to help you travel in style. And, you can rest assured that all of your clothes, shoes, toiletries, and essentials can fit thanks to their expandable construction. The set includes 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch 360-degree spinning suitcases, and is available in multiple colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $300)

Loveledi Portable Charger

Perhaps the biggest markdown we’ve seen all Cyber Week, Amazon just slashed the price of its best-selling portable charger. For a limited time, you can get a set of two for just $20, which is good if you want to keep your travel bags stocked with a power bank, or give one to a family member, friend, or travel companion as a gift. Each portable charger has two charging ports so you can charge multiple devices at once, and gets your battery life back up to 100 percent in “a little over an hour,” according to one shopper.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for set of 2 (originally $99)

Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneakers

Comfy footwear never goes out of style, especially when it comes to the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are up to 50 percent off right now. With this Cyber Monday discount, you can score a pair for as little as $33. Low price tag aside, the top-rated sneakers are a favorite among shoppers and travelers for their versatile white leather exterior, supportive memory foam insole, and impressive durability and traction.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $65)

Bose Frames Soprano Polarized Smart Sunglasses

Shopping for a tech savvy, music-loving adventurer? Well, we have the perfect gift for you; the Bose Frames Soprano Sunglasses are a genius 2-in-1 find that allows you to listen to music while protecting your eyes from the sun. They’ll make the ultimate travel companion with their discreet, rechargeable Bluetooth speaker that only you can hear. Clumsy travelers will be happy to know that the lenses are scratch- and shatter-resistant, as well as polarized to reduce glare, enhance visibility, and block 99 percent of UVA and UVB rays.

To buy: amazon.com, $125 (originally $249)

Lubardy Travel Backpack and Packing Cubes Set

Prime members can score the popular Lubardy Travel Backpack for nearly half off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. With its 40-liter capacity and 20-inch by 13-inch by 8-inch frame, minimalist travelers have room for their essentials and can pack the knapsack like a carry-on suitcase with its D-opening zipper. What’s more, it comes with a trio of packing cubes that can be used to free up more space, or organize your clothes and toiletries for a hassle-free trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $66)

Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent With Screen Room

Currently marked down 57 percent, the Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent is at its lowest price in 30 days thanks to the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Equipped with a screen room, the spacious tent’s design is enhanced with durable features like its rainfly, welded corners, and inverted seams and to make it resistant to any weather condition. In fact, it’s strong enough to withstand wind speeds of 35 miles per hour and higher. As an added bonus, the tent uses blackout technology to block 90 percent of light, so you can sleep in well after sunrise.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $230)

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The compact JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for any occasion. As its name suggests, this portable speaker easily clips on to your backpack, or anywhere you want to play music (or stream a podcast). The dust-proof, waterproof material means you can even take this speaker on a trip to the lake or into the shower. Available in five colors, the wireless device is a great gift for any music lover.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $80)

Tobtos Ultralight High Back Camping Chair

Marked down by almost 40 percent, this high-back camping chair by Tobtos is a great upgrade to your typical folding lawn chairs. The lightweight chair includes a detachable pillow as well as two side pockets to hold your belongings. Whether you’re buying for yourself or someone else, you're sure to find the perfect chair in either gray, black, olive green, or mustard yellow. Plus, its non-slip feet and a storage bag mean it can go with you anywhere.



To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $70)



Shop More of our Favorite Under-$100 Deals at Amazon

Shop More T+L Deals:

