Shoppers Have Finally Found the ‘Perfect Hat for Traveling’ — and It’s Only $18 Right Now

The wool fedora brings all of your outfits together on trips, according to wearers.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora
Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora. Photo:

Amazon

A traditional fall travel outfit formula usually entails a comfy sweater, versatile pant, pair of supportive shoes, and reliable purse. But, if you really want to create a polished look (while also staying warm, protecting your face from the sun, and keeping your hair in check), Amazon shoppers recommend adding the Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat into the equation. 

Right now, the popular wool fedora, which has racked up more than 8,500 five-star ratings, is on sale for up to 31 percent off. And while the original price tag is already incredibly affordable, this means that you can get the wide brim hat for as little as $18. Just note that the discount varies depending on which of the 28 colors you choose. 

Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora
Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $26) 

With a circumference of 22.6 inches and a 2.9-inch brim, the Panama hat makes a stylish statement without being too awkward, oversized or bulky. It has an interior strap that can be adjusted for a more customized fit (read: it can adjust from 22 to 22.8 inches )and can typically suit sizes 7 1/8 to 7 1/4. In fact, one reviewer noted that the hat is “adjustable on the underside” if it’s too big for your head. 

For optimal comfort, the interior is made of soft, breathable polyester. And, according to shoppers, it boasts a “very durable” exterior thanks to its wool construction and sturdy dome. It has a retro charm thanks to the leather band, which comes in two designs (one elegant and one with a western twist) that add contrast and make it look more expensive than it is. 

With its versatile silhouette and comfortable fit, the wide brim hat can easily be incorporated into any travel outfit, regardless of what’s on the itinerary. Pair it with your favorite jeans, skirts, dresses, shorts, and pants on travel days, sightseeing tours, shows, dinners, and more. 

One Amazon shopper raved that they’re “incredibly pleased with this hat,” calling it their “absolute favorite one.” Another shared, “[I] love this hat so much that I’ve bought it in multiple colors.” Chiming in, a third buyer said the Lanzom hat is “very cute and of good quality for the price.” And, one made a point to report that “it came in perfect shape,” so you can start wearing it immediately.

Speaking to its design and weight, a reviewer wrote, “I wore this in Nashville during the CMA Fest on 90-degree Fahrenheit days. It kept me cooler than on previous days, which were only in the mid-80s.” But, if the weather is chilly, another buyer assured others that it is “not hot, but keeps [my] head warm.” What’s more, one shopper praised it for having a “nice weight to it,” highlighting that “it won’t fly off your head with a hefty wind.”

Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora
Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $26)

It’s also earned a stamp of approval from travelers. One wanderlust shopper exclaimed, “If you're looking for a fall [or] winter hat to keep the sun off your face, look no further!” Another travel enthusiast added, “I wore it numerous times while traveling. It has held its shape and function. I get a lot of positive remarks whenever I pair it with my leather jacket and boots.” 

Echoing their reviews, a customer shared, “I have been looking for the perfect hat for traveling and everyday wear. This hat is not only wonderfully priced but the quality is fantastic!” They also mentioned that the hat “traveled with me all through Ireland and looked great in our wedding photos.” A final traveler wrote, “It brought all my outfits together.” 

Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora
Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $26) 

Upgrade your travel style with the Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat. Get one at Amazon today while it’s on sale for as little as $18. Hurry, this markdown won’t last much longer. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $18. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Dresses for Fall Travel Tout
14 Beautiful, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall Travel — and Under $50
palazzo pants tout
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Most Flattering Travel Pants — and We Found a $39 Dupe at Amazon
Dokotoo Ruffle Sleeve Blouse
People Call This Ruffle Top the ‘Best Amazon Blouse’ They’ve Purchased — and It's on Sale for $26
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker
These Comfy Shoes Kept My Feet Pain-free for 14 Hours of Walking — and They’re Just $35 Right Now
Youtalia Womens 3/4 Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Tout
You Can Wear This 'Soft and Comfortable' Chiffon Blouse All Day, According to Travelers
BALEAF Women's Lightweight Hiking Jogger Pants Camping Summer with Zipper Pockets High Waist Quick Dry Tout
These ‘Superb Travel Pants’ That Double for Hiking Are Just $36 Ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day
Astylish Womens Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
This Chunky Knit Sweater From Amazon Is Going to Be Your New Fall Staple — and It's Less Than $40 Right Now
Skirt for Women Midi Length High Waist
Travelers Say This Comfortable and Flattering Midi Skirt Is Perfect for Any Occasion — and It’s Only $26
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories Tout
These Best-selling Packing Cubes Help Shoppers Fit 3 Weeks' Worth of Clothes in Their Carry-ons
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Zipper Sweatshirt
This Quarter-zip Sweatshirt Is Exactly What Your Fall Travel Wardrobe Is Missing
Spicy Sandia Cardigan
Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Versatile Cardigan for Fall Travel
Amazon Golf Sale
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear — Shop 47 Deals at Prime Day-level Discounts
SHEWIN Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Shacket Tout
This Shacket Is Perfect for Cool Nights and Chilly Flights — and It's on Sale Now
Nordstrom Rack Ugg Sale Tout
Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — Here Are Our Favorites
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable That Shoppers Say They ‘Could Sleep in It’
Steve Madden Gills Sneaker
These T+L Editor-approved Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're on Sale Now