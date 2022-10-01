Shoppers Have Finally Found the ‘Perfect Hat for Traveling’ — and It’s Only $18 Right Now

A traditional fall travel outfit formula usually entails a comfy sweater, versatile pant, pair of supportive shoes, and reliable purse. But, if you really want to create a polished look (while also staying warm, protecting your face from the sun, and keeping your hair in check), Amazon shoppers recommend adding the Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat into the equation.

Right now, the popular wool fedora, which has racked up more than 8,500 five-star ratings, is on sale for up to 31 percent off. And while the original price tag is already incredibly affordable, this means that you can get the wide brim hat for as little as $18. Just note that the discount varies depending on which of the 28 colors you choose.

With a circumference of 22.6 inches and a 2.9-inch brim, the Panama hat makes a stylish statement without being too awkward, oversized or bulky. It has an interior strap that can be adjusted for a more customized fit (read: it can adjust from 22 to 22.8 inches )and can typically suit sizes 7 1/8 to 7 1/4. In fact, one reviewer noted that the hat is “adjustable on the underside” if it’s too big for your head.

For optimal comfort, the interior is made of soft, breathable polyester. And, according to shoppers, it boasts a “very durable” exterior thanks to its wool construction and sturdy dome. It has a retro charm thanks to the leather band, which comes in two designs (one elegant and one with a western twist) that add contrast and make it look more expensive than it is.

With its versatile silhouette and comfortable fit, the wide brim hat can easily be incorporated into any travel outfit, regardless of what’s on the itinerary. Pair it with your favorite jeans, skirts, dresses, shorts, and pants on travel days, sightseeing tours, shows, dinners, and more.

One Amazon shopper raved that they’re “incredibly pleased with this hat,” calling it their “absolute favorite one.” Another shared, “[I] love this hat so much that I’ve bought it in multiple colors.” Chiming in, a third buyer said the Lanzom hat is “very cute and of good quality for the price.” And, one made a point to report that “it came in perfect shape,” so you can start wearing it immediately.

Speaking to its design and weight, a reviewer wrote, “I wore this in Nashville during the CMA Fest on 90-degree Fahrenheit days. It kept me cooler than on previous days, which were only in the mid-80s.” But, if the weather is chilly, another buyer assured others that it is “not hot, but keeps [my] head warm.” What’s more, one shopper praised it for having a “nice weight to it,” highlighting that “it won’t fly off your head with a hefty wind.”

It’s also earned a stamp of approval from travelers. One wanderlust shopper exclaimed, “If you're looking for a fall [or] winter hat to keep the sun off your face, look no further!” Another travel enthusiast added, “I wore it numerous times while traveling. It has held its shape and function. I get a lot of positive remarks whenever I pair it with my leather jacket and boots.”

Echoing their reviews, a customer shared, “I have been looking for the perfect hat for traveling and everyday wear. This hat is not only wonderfully priced but the quality is fantastic!” They also mentioned that the hat “traveled with me all through Ireland and looked great in our wedding photos.” A final traveler wrote, “It brought all my outfits together.”

Upgrade your travel style with the Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat. Get one at Amazon today while it’s on sale for as little as $18. Hurry, this markdown won’t last much longer.

