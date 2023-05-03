This $14 Crossbody Belt Bag Is My Secret to Staying Hands-free Everywhere I Go

Crossbody belt bags are having a moment right now, so when I realized I had multiple trips planned where air travel was involved, I decided to buy one to make navigating the airport a bit easier. As a mom of two who often takes my kids along on trips, I know all too well the importance of having my hands free to help someone roll their suitcase or open their water bottle, so the fanny pack trend seemed to be a fad made just for me.

What I was unprepared for is how pricey crossbody bags can be. What makes a bag slightly larger than a pack of index cards worth such a high price tag, anyway? So when I came across the Lanul Belt Bag on Amazon for as little as $14, I was more than willing to try it out.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $17)

The body of the Lanul crossbody is made from water-resistant material, with a durable strap made of the same material as car seatbelts. At its smallest, the belt is about 28 inches long. At its largest, it extends to 46 inches. This affordable belt bag can be worn as a crossbody, fanny pack, or even draped across the shoulder, making it versatile and easy to customize according to your own comfort and preferences.

I chose to wear mine as a crossbody and was immediately impressed with how roomy the bag section is: It measures just over five inches by eight inches and easily holds my iPhone 13 Pro, along with tons of other daily must-haves.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $17)

On a recent flight, I found that the bag could easily hold my phone, passport, lip gloss, credit cards, pack of gum, and more. And, it was small enough that I could place it in my carry-on personal item, a backpack, for the duration of each flight, then put it back on as I navigated airport layovers and boarding processes. Having everything I needed right at my fingertips while remaining hands-free was a huge perk, as was the neutral beige color, which matches any outfit.

The bag is available in nine colorways, from black to pink, and Amazon reviewers sing its praises, likening the crossbody to more expensive versions. “It’s a perfect bag for the price, and I have been using it every day when I am out running errands,” said one reviewer. “It gets five stars.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $17)

This versatile bag has over 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. And I’m not the only shopper who loves using it for travel. “Must have for hands-free travel,” one reviewer said. “Money, passport, ID, lipgloss — all the essentials and then some fit.”

In addition to using my crossbody at the airport, it’s become my go-to at theme parks like Walt Disney World. In a crowded park, where I’m often juggling keeping up with my kids and carrying drinks or food, having both hands free is a game-changer. As time has gone on, I’ve noticed I rarely switch to any other bag, even wearing this belt bag to run daily errands. It’s all about the roominess and the ease of being hands-free for me.

Travel + Leisure / Esther Carlstone

Another thing I love about this bag is the outside zipper pocket along the back, which is where I keep my credit cards and driver’s license for even easier access. In the main part of the bag, I keep my phone, car keys, eyeglass wipes, and more, and I’ve even put my glasses case or a pair of sunglasses inside its roomy interior on more than one occasion. It’s a bag that looks small and stylish, but holds a lot.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect bag to organize your travel documents or you’d rather not drop tons of money on other crossbody bags, the Lanul Belt Bag is perfect for staying hands-free and organized in all of life’s adventures.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $14.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

