One Jar of This Popular Lip Balm Sells Every 3 Seconds — and It's on Sale for the Lowest Price I've Ever Seen It

I don’t know about you, but every time I get on an airplane, my lips immediately start to feel like the moisture is being pulled out of them. In the past, no matter how much water I drank or layered on lip balm, nothing offered relief, and I was left with an uncomfortable dryness that would last until I arrived at my destination. It wasn’t until I discovered the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that I was able to travel with a hydrated pout and finally kick dry, flakey lips to the curb.

As a matter of fact, the popular lip mask, which doubles as a lip balm and is on the vanities of celebrities among the likes of Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and more, was just marked down 30 percent off at Amazon as part of the Prime Early Access Sale. During the two-day event, Prime members can score the celebrity-approved and editor-loved product for $17 — which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen it sold for. It is so popular that it has sold out during past Prime Days and is now luckily in stock ahead of winter travel and the holiday season.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $24)

The best-selling overnight lip balm instantly quenches dryness with the brand’s Moisture Wrap formula, which features a nourishing blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter. Together, the ingredients create a luxe blanket of soothing hydration and lock in moisture by strengthening the skin barrier, thus preventing future dryness.

Peptides also assist in hydrating the skin, and this anti-aging ingredient is also responsible for leaving the lips looking plumper and smoother. Laneige’s Berry Fruit Complex is another key player in the formula and it’s packed with antioxidant-rich vitamin C to reverse damage from environmental aggressors like UV rays and pollution while improving your skin over time.

Since it’s designed as a sleeping mask, the formula is thicker than your average lip balm, but this is what gives the product its long-lasting effect. And, it’s worth noting that the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask’s consistency isn’t an uncomfortable thickness — it’s thick enough to combat dry, flaky lips for eight hours at a time (perfect for a long-haul international flight) but still manages to look and feel like your average lip balm. And, it’s not sticky or overly glossy or shiny.

But, the best part is that the product is housed in a compact, travel-friendly jar that easily fits in any toiletry bag, backpack, or purse. Heck, it can even fit in your pocket if needed. Shoppers have their choice of four core flavors — berry, vanilla, gummy bear, and sweet candy — and there are limited-edition, holiday-inspired options like pumpkin spice, peppermint, and mango too.

Now, spending $17 on a lip product may seem like a lot, but, as a fan, let me just say that it’s worth every penny. Since its formula falls on the thicker side, you’ll quickly find that a little goes a long way, making it an investment in your lip care rather than a splurge.

And I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with it — the brand reports that one jar was sold every three seconds worldwide last year. This isn’t hard to fathom once you experience the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask's velvet-smooth texture.

If you wait too long on this limited-time deal, chances are, it’ll sell out like it’s been known to for past shopping events. Hurry and grab the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for 30 percent off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. And, if you’re not a Prime member, sign up for your free 30-day trial now so you can score this discount and shop others just like it.

