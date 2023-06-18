Shoppers Are Replacing Their Swimsuit Bottoms With These Comfy UPF 50+ Bike Shorts for Water Activities

The on-sale style is a game-changer for preventing chafing.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target UPF Biker Shorts Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

If your summer plans consist of backpacking through Europe, heading to the beach, or enjoying outdoor activities like bike riding or hiking, there’s one style to add to your lineup — bike shorts. They’re the younger, shorter-hemmed sibling to the year-round, go-to comfy pants; you guessed it, leggings. Not only are leggings an extremely comfortable pant option but they’re designed for physical activity and offer moisture-wicking capabilities. 

While there are a slew of bike shorts on the market, not all are chlorine-resistant and offer UPF protection. The Lands’ End High-waisted 6-inch Bike Swim Shorts at Target offer all of those benefits, and people are incorporating the style into their swimsuit and activewear lineup for more coverage than classic swimsuit bottoms, plus they’re 25 percent off. 

Target Lands' End Women's Chlorine Resistant High Waisted 6" Bike Swim Shorts with UPF 50 Sun Protection

Target

To buy: target.com, $43 (originally $58) 

What really sets these high-waisted bike shorts apart is their ability to be worn in the water in lieu of swimsuit bottoms (and finding flattering and comfortable bikini bottoms can be stressful.) These are a “game-changer,” as one shopper put it, for enjoying outdoor activities and even water sports without worrying about chafing. The stretchy spandex blend features UPF 50+ sun protection and fits the same as classic bike shorts that end mid-thigh. They’re available in five colors, including black, navy, bright summery turquoise, electric blue, and deep purple. If you opt to wear them outside of the water, the shorts have handy side pockets to keep your phone within arm’s reach.

Target Lands' End Women's Chlorine Resistant High Waisted 6" Bike Swim Shorts with UPF 50 Sun Protection

Target

To buy: target.com, $43 (originally $58) 

If you’re interested in the shorts for water-based activities, shoppers have given them glowing reviews after wearing them on several occasions, both in and out of the water. One reviewer noted that they “love how these can be worn in the pool, for biking [or] other fitness [activities]," while another wears them “for all kinds of water adventures — beach, pool, kayak, canoeing, fishing, and more.” Another person even layers them “under [their] sundress to give a smooth appearance.” Reviewers also praised them for being quick-drying. 

Shoppers also highlighted the comfort of the shorts, with one person sharing that they’re “comfortable, attractive, and functional,” noting that “they quickly became [their] go-to swimsuit bottoms.” The shopper said they “mitigate [their] thighs chafing at the beach.”

Before your next trip to the beach, pool, or a workout, snag a pair of the Lands’ End High-Waisted Bike Swim Shorts for a chafe-free way to enjoy a sweaty workout or a dip in the water. Keep scrolling for more available colors to grab them in while they’re on sale at Target. 

Target Lands' End Women's Chlorine Resistant High Waisted 6" Bike Swim Shorts with UPF 50 Sun Protection

Target

To buy: target.com, $43 (originally $58) 

Target Lands' End Women's Chlorine Resistant High Waisted 6" Bike Swim Shorts with UPF 50 Sun Protection

Target

To buy: target.com, $43 (originally $58) 

Target Lands' End Women's Chlorine Resistant High Waisted 6" Bike Swim Shorts with UPF 50 Sun Protection

Target

To buy: target.com, $43 (originally $58) 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Madewell Sandals Tout
You'd Never Guess That These Leather Slide Sandals Are the Comfiest Pair I Own — and They're Up to 55% Off
Iâll Never Get Pickpocketed (Again) Thanks to this $16 Amazon Fanny Pack Tout
This $16 Fanny Pack With 32,000+ 5-star Ratings Has a Genius Feature That Prevents Pickpocketing
Deal Roundup: Best T-shirt Dresses Under $40 Tout
Amazon Shoppers’ Favorite T-shirt Dresses Are Perfect for Travel — and All Under $40
Related Articles
Target's Memorial Day Sale Has Everything Needed to Stay Cool, Comfortable, and Protected on Summer Trips Tout
I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 48 Memorial Day Deals Not to Be Missed — From $18
Best Swimsuits for Men
The 18 Best Swimsuits for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Swimsuit Brands
The 12 Best Swimsuit Brands of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Yoga Pants for Travel
The 14 Best Yoga Pants for Travel of 2023
Best Hiking and Athletic Shorts You Can Buy at Amazon Tout
The 12 Best Hiking and Athletic Shorts You Can Buy at Amazon for Under $50
Breezy Summer Fashion at Amazon Tout
15 Breezy Summer Clothes That Will Keep You Cool and Comfy on Your Next Trip — All Under $40
Best Long-sleeve Shirts
The 24 Best Long-sleeve Shirts of 2023
TK Most Comfortable One-Piece Swimsuits Under $50 at Amazon tout
The 12 Most Comfortable One-piece Swimsuits for Summer, Each $40 or Less at Amazon
Amazon Cooling Clothing Under $50 Tout
15 Clothes With Cooling Technology That Will Save You From the Heat This Summer — From $11
These Flowy, Comfy Pants Are âPerfectâ for Air Travel, Long Car Trips, and Day Trip Excursions tout
These Ultra-flattering Wide-leg Pants Are ‘Perfect’ for Travel — and They’re Only $30 at Amazon
Katie Holmes/Celeb-approved Wide-leg Pants Tout
Katie Holmes’ Breathable Wide-leg Pants Make Us Want to Throw Away All of Our Jeans — Copy Her Look for $33
Lululemon Has a Secret Sale Section With Travel Clothing Up to 49% Off â Shop One Fitness Writer's 13 Picks TOUT
Lululemon Has a Secret Sale Section With Travel Clothing Up to 50% Off — Shop One Fitness Writer's 13 Picks
Amazon's Best-Selling Tankini Swimsuit Tout
Shoppers Say This $26 Best-selling Tankini Swimsuit ‘Never Rides Up’ and Is ‘Incredibly Flattering'
Nordstrom Half-yearly Sale Editor Picks Tout
Nordstrom Just Added 8,000+ New Deals to Its Massive Half-yearly Sale — and These Are the 11 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom Vacation Storefront Tout
This Secret Nordstrom Vacation Storefront Has Everything You Need for Your Next Trip — Under $100
Best Bikinis
The 8 Best Bikinis of 2023, Tested and Reviewed