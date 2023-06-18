Shoppers Are Replacing Their Swimsuit Bottoms With These Comfy UPF 50+ Bike Shorts for Water Activities

If your summer plans consist of backpacking through Europe, heading to the beach, or enjoying outdoor activities like bike riding or hiking, there’s one style to add to your lineup — bike shorts. They’re the younger, shorter-hemmed sibling to the year-round, go-to comfy pants; you guessed it, leggings. Not only are leggings an extremely comfortable pant option but they’re designed for physical activity and offer moisture-wicking capabilities.

While there are a slew of bike shorts on the market, not all are chlorine-resistant and offer UPF protection. The Lands’ End High-waisted 6-inch Bike Swim Shorts at Target offer all of those benefits, and people are incorporating the style into their swimsuit and activewear lineup for more coverage than classic swimsuit bottoms, plus they’re 25 percent off.

To buy: target.com, $43 (originally $58)

What really sets these high-waisted bike shorts apart is their ability to be worn in the water in lieu of swimsuit bottoms (and finding flattering and comfortable bikini bottoms can be stressful.) These are a “game-changer,” as one shopper put it, for enjoying outdoor activities and even water sports without worrying about chafing. The stretchy spandex blend features UPF 50+ sun protection and fits the same as classic bike shorts that end mid-thigh. They’re available in five colors, including black, navy, bright summery turquoise, electric blue, and deep purple. If you opt to wear them outside of the water, the shorts have handy side pockets to keep your phone within arm’s reach.

If you’re interested in the shorts for water-based activities, shoppers have given them glowing reviews after wearing them on several occasions, both in and out of the water. One reviewer noted that they “love how these can be worn in the pool, for biking [or] other fitness [activities]," while another wears them “for all kinds of water adventures — beach, pool, kayak, canoeing, fishing, and more.” Another person even layers them “under [their] sundress to give a smooth appearance.” Reviewers also praised them for being quick-drying.

Shoppers also highlighted the comfort of the shorts, with one person sharing that they’re “comfortable, attractive, and functional,” noting that “they quickly became [their] go-to swimsuit bottoms.” The shopper said they “mitigate [their] thighs chafing at the beach.”

Before your next trip to the beach, pool, or a workout, snag a pair of the Lands’ End High-Waisted Bike Swim Shorts for a chafe-free way to enjoy a sweaty workout or a dip in the water. Keep scrolling for more available colors to grab them in while they’re on sale at Target.

