After I Was Pickpocketed Abroad, I Never Travel Without This RFID-blocking Crossbody Phone Case

Now, my phone, credit cards, and ID never leave my sight.

By
Amber Love Bond
Amber Love Bond is a Miami-based writer who covers food and beverage, travel, and other lifestyle topics for over a dozen outlets. Her work has appeared in Forbes, Thrillist, HelloGiggles, Eater, Time Out, Southern Living, Travel + Leisure, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lameeku RFID phone leash case review Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

There is nothing, and I’m telling you nothing quite like the gut-wrenching feeling of realizing your cellphone has been stolen — especially when you’re traveling in a foreign country. I’ll never forget the panic I felt when it happened to me while visiting Sweden for the first time last winter. (Hey, pickpocketing happens to the best of us, even Rick Steves). After filming a snow flurry, I’d put my phone back in my coat pocket as I boarded a tram, but one step and I knew my pocket felt too light. But it was too late — the doors closed and my phone was gone. 

As a travel writer who constantly documents everything on social media and relies on the help of Google maps to explore, I was horrified. Fortunately, I was with a small group and able to continue the trip safely without a phone, but knew I wanted to take extra precautions to make sure that never happened again. That’s where the Lameeku RFID Crossbody Phone Wallet Case came in. This baby has a strap that keeps my phone attached to me at all times, so no one can slip it out of my coat pocket ever again.

Lameeku RFID Crossbody Phone Wallet Case

Amazon LAMEEKU iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case, Quilted Leather Crossbody Purse with RFID Card Holder, Shockproof

Amazon

Not only does it have a convenient crossbody strap that allows me to go hands-free, but it also features an RFID-blocking case that secures and protects my credit cards, ID, and my hotel key in nifty, easy to access card slots. Plus, there’s space to include some cash and of course, a phone (it’s compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max). Its quilted leather-like design makes it expensive-looking, so while it’s practical, it’s also super stylish and looks great with everything, unlike other options like anti-theft backpacks or money belts

While I prefer the strap to be long and loose, you can also tighten it to be more of a wristlet, which is helpful if you’re running around taking photos of pretty scenery on a cruise through the Mediterranean, are walking through a museum or gallery, or are capturing that cute moment your kids are sharing.

Available in three colors: beige, pink, and black with regular straps or chain straps, it’s super soft and looks more expensive than it is. There are raised sides around the camera lens which adds a bit of extra padded protection for your phone, and it’s got an open-face design so you can still see your screen at any given moment.

Lameeku RFID Crossbody Phone Wallet Case

Amazon LAMEEKU iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet Case

Amazon

Seriously though, how many times have you frustratingly dug through your bag trying to find your phone amidst everything else inside? This Lameeku phone case takes the guesswork out of trying to figure out where your phone is at all times. And in a world where pickpockets are more and more prevalent and sneaky, having your phone attached to your with this leash-like case can really set your mind at ease. 

Those who are on the go all the time are impressed with how easily they are able to snap their phones into the Lameeku Wallet Case, fill it with those super important cards or cash, and not have to worry about it being slipped out of their pockets or purses. One shopper who called it “cute and useful” says she doesn’t even carry a purse anymore after attaching a key fob and lipgloss to the phone case’s strap, while another who says it’s nice quality shared, “it’s great to have it accessible 24/7 when walking, and also taking my daughter to the park to have hands free and keep everything on me without holding a bag.”

Lameeku RFID Crossbody Phone Wallet Case

Amazon LAMEEKU iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case: Quilted Leather, Card Holder, Crossbody Chain, RFID Shockproof

Amazon

If you’re like me — constantly on the go and want to make sure your cellphone is safe and easy to access at any moment — then you should definitely consider this Lameeku RFID Crossbody Phone Wallet Case. Throw in your important cards and keys, and you’re ready to explore. Shop it at Amazon for just $33 and get ready to feel at ease when it comes to knowing exactly where your cellphone is at all times.

Love the idea of a phone leash? Here are a few more options available at Amazon in various styles and colors.

Shop More Crossbody Phone Case Wallets at Amazon:

Montana West RFID-Blocking Crossbody Phone Wallet Case

Amazon Montana West RFID Blocking Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse for Women Cellphone Wallet Bag with Credit Card Slots

Amazon

Szhaiyu Zipper Wallet Purse for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Amazon SZHAIYU Zipper Wallet Purse for iPhone 14 Pro Max Crossbody Case with Credit Card Holder Women Strap Lanyard 6.7'' Kickstand Flip Leather RFID Protection

Amazon

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

Amazon Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case

Amazon

Lipvina for iPhone 14 Pro Case with Card Holder

Amazon Lipvina for iPhone 14 Pro Case with Card Holder for Women,for iPhone 14 Pro Phone Case with Strap,Crossbody Lanyard,Ring Stand,RFID Blocking,Cute Wallet Cases for iPhone 14 Pro

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $32. 

