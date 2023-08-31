Lake trips can be about as varied as ocean trips, but they almost always mean you’re about to have a ton of fun with friends and family in nature. Who can argue with that? This packing list will cover all the essentials you should pack so your day at the lake goes down in personal history. We've got you covered with the best swimsuits, shirts, shorts, and footwear, plus a little bit of entertainment to get the party started. Heck, you can even pack a lunch and refreshments to fuel your whole day out so you don’t have to leave the lake to grab a snack.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up everything you need to have a memorable time on your next lake trip, whether it's one day, one week, or longer. From the best suitcase to the perfect swimsuits, we’ve got the ultimate packing list for a trip to the lake.

There’s something special about hot days spent lakeside. You’ve got to squeeze out as many memories with friends and family as you can before the temps start dropping and the days get shorter. While you can almost always find a beach to crash year-round, sunny summer days at the lake are numbered.

Lake getaways bring a whole different level of fun in the sun to the table. Sandy shores, shimmering water, shady trees, cold drinks, games, zooming boat rides, or kayaking — you name it, pack it, and bring it to the lake for a trip that’ll go down for years to come.

Clothing Lake days are just as bright and sunny as beach days, so you’ll want to make sure to stick to clothes that are breathable, provide sun protection, and won’t take forever to dry if they get a little wet. When it comes to purchasing clothes for lake days, think lightweight, moisture-wicking, merino wool, and other performance fabrics since they don’t have to be washed as frequently and resist stink between washes.

Best Short-sleeved Shirt Ibex Paradox Pocket Short Sleeve Tee Ibex View On Ibex.com Why We Love It This all-natural Tencel tee is ultra-lightweight and works to keep you cool in high temps. What to Consider There’s no pocket on the men’s version. It might seem counterintuitive to wear a wool T-shirt in summer, but the Ibex Paradox Pocket Short Sleeve Tee is designed to keep you stink-free and feeling cool even in hot temps. The tee’s secret? It’s made from merino wool and an all-natural, super sustainable Tencel material (made from eucalyptus) that works to wick away moisture (read: sweat). We love how soft and lightweight this tee feels on our skin, but recommend grabbing a size bigger for a looser, breezier, lake-friendly fit. It’s also great for multi-day trips since it resists odors, is fast-drying, and can go long periods without needing a wash. The little pocket is more fashion over function and gives the tee a bit of retro personality (but, sadly, it’s not available on the men’s version). Price at time of publish: $85

Best Long-sleeved Shirt Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Morada Everyday Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It There’s a plentiful selection of colors to find your perfect one. What to Consider Sizes run a tad small. Long sleeves in the sun? Yes. This Coolibar UPF 50+ Morada Long Sleeve contains zinc oxide in every strand, which helps to block 98 percent of UV rays. We don’t suggest using this shirt in place of sunscreen, but it offers real peace of mind if you don’t want to be beholden to an alarm when it comes to reapplication. Zero tags mean no pesky itching, and the blend of cotton, bamboo viscose, and elastane makes it comfortable, eco-friendly, and stretchy. All-in-all it's a great addition to your lake day festivities — and it comes in over 20 colors, so feel free to pack more than one. Price at time of publish: $39

Best Shorts for Women adidas Women's Tastigo 19 Shorts Amazon View On Amazon View On Adidas.com View On Herroom.com Why We Love It These shorts have a classic look and a comfy feel. What to Consider The waist swaps out the classic drawstring for an elastic band. Lake shorts need to be flowy, airy, and flexible. The Adidas Tastigo 19 shorts are easy pull-on, moisture-wicking day shorts that won’t stick to your thighs, even in high heat. They’re lightweight, breezy, and can hold up to quick dips in the water without fuss. These sporty shorts come in 14 different colors that look great worn with bathing suits or when paired with a tee. The fit hits the sweet spot: a flirty and fun length with full butt coverage (but not long enough to feel frumpy), and a snug and flattering width that still allows plenty of movement. For us, the biggest drawback to these shorts is that they don’t have an adjustable drawstring waist (it is elastic, though). Price at time of publish: $25

Best Shorts for Men Chubbies Everywear Shorts Chubbies View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Academy.com Why We Love It These water-resistant shorts wear well all day, not just at the lake. What to Consider They have a casual look and style. This fun and funky swim shorts brand has taken the leap into everyday shorts territory with the Chubbies Performance Everywear Shorts. These shorts have a killer fit that flatters and holds up for casual occasions, from lazing by the lake to swimming in the water to post-sundown parties. We love that they are water-resistant and made with a durable anti-rip material that we can count on from dock to deep end. Don’t feel like wearing underwear with these shorts? You don’t have to if you snag a pair that comes with a built-in liner. A handful of neutral solid colors are available in the 8-inch inseam option, but if you’re willing to go a bit shorter, you’ll get a wider variety of colors and fun patterns to play with. Price at time of publish: $65

Best Sun Hat EINSKEY Unisex Sun Hat Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s a waterproof, sweat-wicking hat that packs down like a pro. What to Consider It fits best if your head circumference is 22-24 inches. This waterproof polyester sun hat is an easy addition to any lake trip packing list. The 3.9-inch brim is the perfect size for protecting your face, neck, and ears from harmful UV rays without blocking your line of sight. It’s a one-size-fits-all accessory with a chin strap and adjustable drawstring to give you the best personal fit. We are also big fans of the elastic sweatband along the brim because it not only enhances the fit but it also catches sweat, keeping it out of your eyes and from dripping down your face. The foldable and packable design means you can slide it into your lake tote or backpack sleeve to have it on hand without worrying about it losing its shape or taking up too much room. However, the one-size-fits-all size only truly works if your head is between 22-24 inches in circumference. Price at time of publish: $15

Best Sunglasses for Women Eleventh Hour Essential Polarized Sunglasses 4.9 Eleventh Hour View On Hsn.com View On Shopeleventh.com Why We Love It These glasses serve up equal parts function and fashion. What to Consider All but one option comes with brown lenses. These retro-modern polarized sunglasses will win you over and likely make your "good glasses" list. During testing, we wore these Eleventh Hour Essentials nonstop for over a week during outdoor activities. We found the sunglasses to have a nice weight, and they're comfortable to wear on the face or perched on top of the head. Slightly thicker arms give a secure fit and durable feel that doesn't pinch temples or slide down your nose. These lenses give a noticeable reduction of glare and less eye strain compared to the non-polarized versions (an excellent feature for days spent by a shimmering lake). Frames come in six colors, including rose gold and tortie, but only the black frames have gray lenses (the rest are brown). Price at time of publish: $85

Best Sunglasses for Men Raen Aren Polarized Sunglasses 5 Raen View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Raen.com Why We Love It They’re lightweight, stylish, and perform well. What to Consider We’d like to see more frame colors available. The Raen Aren Polarized Sunglasses have lenses with two things you’ll be thankful to have during long sunny days out by the lake: UVA/UVB protection and anti-glare for crisper vision. While testing this pair of sunnies, we found the frames fit well, stayed in place (even during lots of movement), and felt comfortable even after hours of wear. The hinges were tight — but that’s a plus as it made the glasses feel more secure and durable. These green-tinged polarized lenses are square and pair stylishly with the medium-thick, rounded amber-mustard yellow frames. They make a subtle style statement that is enough to stand out without being overtly loud. Right now, the Aren is only available as amber-yellow frames with green-gray lenses. Price at time of publish: $120

Best Swimsuit for Women Andie The Amalfi 5 Andie View On Andieswim.com Why We Love It You can easily wear this swimsuit during an all-day event. What to Consider It’s a fairly basic swimsuit style that doesn’t stand out in a crowd. This classic one-piece suit isn’t breaking any style ground with its modest scoop neck, mid-leg cut, and medium butt coverage, but it is a solid swimsuit that performs well. You’ll also get a hidden elastic bra shelf with removable cups for extra support and shaping. And don’t let the small straps fool you — they are designed to hold up and support even big girls. During testing, we were shocked by how well it supported an E-cup chest, even while doing jumping jacks. The suit also held position throughout the day’s flumes, slides, and rides at the waterpark. Even when soaked, this suit stays lightweight, doesn’t stretch, and feels comfortable for all-day wear. Inclusive sizing, a great fit, plus 14 colors, textures, and patterns to choose from — what’s not to love? Price at time of publish: $128

Best Swimsuit for Men Vuori Banks Short 4.9 Vuori View On Fleetfeet.com View On Sunandski.com View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It They’re so comfortable they can double as casual shorts. What to Consider These trunks lack interior lining. The Vuori Banks Shorts aren’t your typical swim trunks because they can easily run double-duty as a pair of day shorts, too. These water-resistant drawstring shorts remain lightweight and dry quickly after a swim. In addition to the usual side pockets, you’ll also get a zippered pocket that we found perfect for keeping items sand-free while at the lake. A scalloped leg opening gives a slightly retro gym short style, and the comfortable feel is reminiscent of lightweight gym shorts. We may or may not even wear them around the house from time to time.The one thing we’d change? We’d add the option for a liner to give a little more support. Price at time of publish: $68

Shoes Don’t forget to pack your footwear! Bring along shoes that are designed to be worn on the sand, in the water, and, perhaps most importantly, won’t leave you picking out sand from their deepest crevices for months to come. Not to mention that sand and water can quickly and easily ruin your favorite pair of shoes. While you can opt to pack a waterproof flip-flop, we often find that you sacrifice some of the shoe's overall performance, either on land or in the water, for that all-in-one convenience. Instead, opt for at least two different pairs of shoes: one that will keep your feet comfy and repel sand on land, and one specifically made for giving you the best it’s got in the water.

Best Flip-flops for Women Clarks Breeze Sea Flip Flop 5 Clarks View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zappos Why We Love It You don't have to sacrifice comfort for cuteness with these sandals. What to Consider They aren't built to be submerged in water. The Clark's Women Breeze Sea has an excellent, adjustable fit right out of the box. You won't need to break these puppies in or worry about blister burns from the straps—they have soft padding on the skin side. This flop is right at home on the sand or out on daily errands. It comes in 54 different sole and shoe color combinations, so you can find the flip-flop (or two) that matches your 'fit, your mood, and your needs. Big pluses are the shoe's 30-millimeter soft cushioned heel (we're looking at you folks with plantar fascitis and heel spurs), great arch support, and overall molded sole that cradle supports your foot as you walk. The downside? You'll be fine wearing them in the rain or on a boat, just don't fully submerge them in water. Price at time of publish: $36

Best Flip-flops for Men adidas Men's Comfort Flip Flop Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Why We Love It What to Consider These lightweight flops are comfortable to wear all day long. We like the subtle design tweaks that made this footwear feel even more supportive and comfortable, such as the molded sole that cradles the foot through each step and the thicker cushiony heel. There’s also a decent amount of built-in arch support reinforced by the positioning of the main foot strap. Rubber soles mean these flip-flops won’t get ruined if you walk through puddles or muddy bank water, but they aren’t meant to be worn as water shoes. We love the subtle Adidas logo accent and slide-on design, but this may not be the right flip-flop for folks wanting an adjustable fit. Price at time of publish: $31

Best Water Shoes for Women DLGJPA Women’s Quick-Drying Water Shoes 5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It These shoes have a comfy fit and work on sand and in the water. What to Consider Small pebbles can wedge into the holes in the soles. These quick-drying shoes feature full, open-mesh on the tops and sides, plus holes in the sole for excellent water pass-through. The tractionable rubber sole keeps you steady when standing on slippery surfaces, and they also work great on sand and concrete (but beware on pebbled paths as the stones may push through the drain holes in the soles). The shoes themselves are bendable, giving you a lot of flexibility of movement during water sports, and the drawstring lacing design means you won’t have to fiddle with tangled or undone laces. We love that these water shoes can pull off as sneakers without a second thought, too. Our testing revealed lightweight DLGJPA Women’s Water Shoes to be very comfortable with a supportively snug fit that doesn’t chafe as you move between water and land. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Water Shoes for Men Chaco Men's Z/Cloud 2 Sandals Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Chacos.com Why We Love It They are a step up from flip-flops when it comes to sole support and foot stabilization. What to Consider They are not ideal to wear for long walks or hikes over rocky terrain. If you’re looking for a secure water shoe with a comfy sole and slip-proof straps, the Chaco Men’s Zcloud 2 Sandal is a hot contender. Five straps (around the big toe, over the midsole, and around the ankle) secure your foot into place and provide stability whether you’re walking from the car to sand, sand to the dock, or dock to the boat. The ankle strap is adjustable and held in place with an injection molded lock buckle for a custom fit. But we’re especially fond of the podiatrist-certified “cloud” sole that wins for comfort on the top and a reliable 3.5-millimeter no-slip grip on the bottom. These performance sandals work in almost any lakeside environment, though we suggest moving to a shoe with more ankle support if you’re heading over rocky terrain. Price at time of publish: $100

Water Gear Whether you’re spending a day or a week out at the lake, you’ll want to bring something to do. As much as we love lounging in the sun or taking banana boat rides out on the water, a little variety keeps things fun and fresh. In addition to the usual headphones and reading material (did you know the new Kindle Paperwhite is technically waterproof?), you’ll want to make sure to bring some essential water gear to keep the crew entertained — and to make sure any valuables stay dry from splashes, inclement weather, or (gasp!) accidentally falling overboard. Keep in mind, that these are just our suggested items. We’re happy to make a few recommendations on what gear to bring based on the most popular lake activities and needs, but you know where your interests and priorities lie.

Best Wet Bag Rolling Nomad Wet Bag for Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It comes in five reversible summer patterns and has a sturdy carry loop that can attach to handles or loops on existing bags. What to Consider There’s also a tote version for larger capacity needs. Dry bags are waterproof bags where you can store wet items to keep your car, day bag, tote, or fresh clothes dry. Wet towels, swimsuits, and shoes are great contenders for wet bag storage. We love this Rolling Nomad Wet Bag for its versatility (it’s reversible), capacity (it’s 14.5 x 11.5 x 2.5 inches), and convenient strap handle with a snap-loop closure. This bag is made from 100 percent waterproof Tyvek material that is resistant to scuffs and scratches. If it gets muddy or dirty, all you have to do is rinse and wipe it clean. We like the snap-loop handle since it can easily attach to tote handles, D rings, or MOLLE loops, but if you’re looking for a wet bag with a dedicated handle, Rolling Nomad also makes a wet bag tote. Price at time of publish: $17

Best Dry Bag MARCHWAY Floating Waterproof Dry Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s available in 18 colors and five different sizes, so it's easy to find the right bag for your needs. What to Consider When the bag is in direct sunlight for long periods, the interior of the bag can get extremely hot. This roll-top waterproof bag is the perfect companion for kayaking, floats, boats, and any other water-adjacent lake activities. We love the range of sizes and colors to choose from, including a small 5-liter size with a detachable chest/shoulder strap that is the perfect size for holding essentials for one, such as a water bottle, phone, camera, and sunscreen. Sizing up to the 10-liter bag, you’ll also get the detachable strap and have room to fit additional items like a first aid kit, a couple of canned beverages with ice, or more devices. The 20-liter, 30-liter, and 40-liter bags can also be worn as backpacks to help distribute the load weight. The 40-liter bag is the only one with non-detachable backpack straps. If this bag is sealed up and placed in the sun for long periods of time, the interior gets hot, so take note if you have temperature-sensitive items. Price at time of publish: $15

Best Floating Cooler IceMule Pro XXL IceMule View On Amazon View On Icemulecoolers.com Why We Love It It’s a durable and functional cooler that folds down when not in use. What to Consider There are no exterior storage compartments. This collapsible insulated cooler works like an insulated dry bag. The Icemule Pro 23L has easy loading through the top and then rolls down from the top and closes by buckling the two ends together. This design automatically creates a convenient carry handle (just be careful not to unclip the buckle) and makes for a secure fit whether or not the bag is filled completely. When you’re not using it, it easily flattens or rolls down for simple storage. The Icemule brand is known for its reliable gear that lasts, so even though this is a pricey cooler, you can rest easy knowing you’ll be able to use it for many, many trips. Plus, it’s waterproof, so it’s perfect for stashing ice-cold beverages to enjoy on the lake or in the boat. Price at time of publish: $102

Best Inflatable Paddleboard SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It It’s a great, intuitively-designed choice for all levels of paddlers. What to Consider You may have to wrestle a bit to get it back into the storage case (but it fits, we promise!) This high-quality inflatable paddleboard gives you everything you need to set up, paddle, and store, including an ankle strap that’ll tether you to the board, a paddle, a manual pump to inflate the board, and a removable fin that helps with steering (think of it like training wheels on a bike). We’re especially thankful for the included patch kit. Best of all, everything is intuitively designed, so even if it’s your first few times, you won't struggle too much with setup or breakdown (it took us 8 minutes and 15 seconds to fully inflate). That said, we found the carrying case a bit snug when it came time to get everything back inside. Luckily, the regular bag is compact and portable enough, if you’d rather use that. Still, it’s exceptionally stable out on the water, even with a dog running from end to end, and the board itself has durable, sturdy drop-stitch reinforced PVC that gives us extra confidence in this inflatable board. Price at time of publish: $206

Best Portable Kayak Oru Kayak Foldable Kayak Lake+ Amazon View On Amazon View On Orukayak.com Why We Love It It’s a lightweight and manageable option ideal for solo travelers. What to Consider You’ll sacrifice a few features for the convenience of this kayak’s lighter weight. Oru’s Lake+ is one pound heavier and an upgraded version of the lightest portable kayak on the market (the Lake, also made by Oru). Noteworthy added features include an upgraded floorboard, footrest for comfort, and a more cushiony seatback with an adjustable back height. This 18-pound unfold-and-go kayak takes about 60 seconds to assemble after the first few setups, no tools required (yes, you read that correctly), and then packs down into itself so you can easily stash it in the car, on the garage shelf — almost anywhere — and don’t need a roof rack on your car. Feeling fishy about getting into a foldable kayak? This kayak is expedition-model strong with 5-millimeter double-layered polypropylene and 10-year UV treatment to make them extra hearty and water-worthy, even after thousands of folds or raking over rocks. Price at time of publish: $749

Best Waterproof Phone Case Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch/Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Case-mate.com Why We Love It You get the trusted performance of the Pelican brand. What to Consider Don’t expect to have full access to features once the phone’s in the pouch. If you’re planning on heading out onto the water, you’re going to want to invest a little money into a case to keep your phone dry, protected, and afloat. Pelican is known for their superior waterproof gear casings, so you can trust they know what they’re doing. This floatable phone pouch will keep your phone dry and afloat on the lake surface and even has a detachable lanyard you can use as a tether, giving you one less thing to worry about on vacation. We particularly like the full touchscreen front panel and the hard clear plastic panel over your phone’s camera lens that helps keep your pics undistorted. Consider the $25 price of the Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch a functional insurance policy to prevent the dreaded phone overboard. Just remember you’ll need to prep your phone’s settings before slipping it into the pouch, as it can be difficult to adjust once you’re in the water. Price at time of publish: $19

Accessories For some travelers, loads of accessories isn’t required to take any trip, but we’re firm believers in the fact that you’ll have a much better time if you pack a few of the essentials for your getaway. Anything we can bring to make our trips more fun, easier, and more memorable, we’re in. For a lake trip, accessories we can’t travel without include a handy first-aid kit, a few coolers, sun protection (both cream and UV blockers), ways to hydrate, and ways to have fun.

Best Travel First Aid Kit Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight Watertight .5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Love It There’s a waterproof pouch, so you don’t have to worry about ruining the first aid items in the kit. What to Consider There’s no interior organization for quickly finding materials. Our go-to first aid kit comes with over 40 pieces that can treat a multitude of ailments, including bug bites and scrapes to minor cuts and tick removal. Its contents run the gamut from over-the-counter pain relief medication and antibiotic ointment to bandages and wound dressings. It’s particularly good to bring on lake trips since it features a double-waterproof bag, and we don’t have to stress about damaging the contents inside if we take it out on a boat or if it gets splashed with water. The compact size makes it ideal for stashing in a day bag, while the bright yellow color helps it stand out for easy identification when you need it. However, there’s no interior organization meaning you may have to dig through the bag (make sure your hands are dry!) to find what you need. Price at time of publish: $23

Best Beach Game GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Love It You can set up an easy game of cornhole on almost any terrain. What to Consider The target boards are actually stretched fabric that can be a bit bouncy. This portable cornhole game is easy to set up, break down, and carry around for your lake vacation. You’ll get eight bean bags (four per team), two target boards, and a carrying case — all weighing a total of 15 pounds and collapsible into a convenient carrying tote. The target boards are framed with lightweight PVC piping that’s easy to insert and twist into place (and to breakdown), while the board itself is stretched, tear-proof fabric. This causes the target boards to have a little more bounce than the regular cornhole game, but it’s easy enough to adjust to. We love this for a lake game because it sets up in minutes and works on sand or grass. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Beach Umbrella beachBUB All-In-One Beach Umbrella System 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Beachbub.com Why We Love It It's an incredibly portable and sturdy umbrella. What to Consider It's not ideal for lakeside trips that don't have sand or rocks available to help anchor it. Beach umbrellas are an essential waterside accessory — there's a reason you get charged for them. However, the hassle of carting one around in your car, setting it up, and keeping it in place can be a real hassle. Of all the beach umbrellas we tested, the UPF 50+ Beachclub All-in-one Beach Umbrella System ended up surpassing our expectations when it came to portability, and it was even easy to set up. Plus, it's not going anywhere. This umbrella anchors nicely into the sand with sand — which may be its downfall if used where you don't have an abundance of sand available at your disposal. All-in-all this umbrella kit weighs about 9 pounds, and it folds down nicely into a tote with a padded shoulder strap. Price at time of publish: $157

Best Cooler Tote RTIC Insulated Soft Cooler Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Rticoutdoors.com Why We Love It It’s the perfect size for packing ice-cold canned beverages to take to the water. What to Consider It starts to feel bulky quickly when using the shoulder strap. This tough nylon cooler has structured sides that won’t collapse inwards and offer a bit of flexibility, making it a great medium point between a hard-side and soft-sided cooler. The RTIC brand is known for being extremely durable, and this cooler bag doesn’t disappoint. We love that it’s the perfect size and shape for packing and stacking two six-packs with ice and that it’ll keep ‘em cold for up to 24 hours. During testing, there was barely any ice melt after spending two hours in the hot sun. You’ll also get tough waterproof zippers and can be taken out onto (or into) the water without hesitation or leaks. Carry it with the crossbody, as a tote, or with a buddy via the side grip handles. Price at time of publish: $111

Best Sunscreen Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Babobotanicals.com Why We Love It This sweat-resistant mineral sunscreen performs well and only needs to be applied once every five hours. What to Consider Typical of mineral sunscreen, it does leave a slight cast. During testing, this mineral sunscreen received a perfect score in all categories and was our top pick for travel-sized sunscreen. One of these reasons is that a little bit of this stuff goes a long way, so you don’t have to worry about toting around a huge tube of sunscreen for your group. We found this mineral sunscreen surprisingly absorbed into our skin cleanly and quickly. Ingredients like shea butter and sunflower oil work to keep the skin moisturized, and this SPF 50 sun protection stays steady when it comes to being sweat- and water-resistant. Even though you’re not headed to the beach, we appreciate that this is reef-safe because there are living organisms in lake water, too. Price at time of publish: $22

Best Bug Spray Off! Active Insect Repellent 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Love It It’s highly effective and won’t sweat off in the hot sun. What to Consider It contains DEET, a chemical that may irritate skin. Anywhere you find water and heat, you’ll often find mosquitos and other biting insects, including at the lake. Insect repellant is of high importance, ranking up there with sun protection (just make sure you put it on after you apply sun protection). We found we only needed to apply this bug spray once, the initial application, within the four hours we tested the product. It’s also great for lake trips because it absorbs evenly into the skin without a sticky residue and remains effective even if you sweat. We also found the aerosol spray worked when used upside down. However, this product does contain DEET, a strong chemical that some prefer to avoid and may cause skin irritation. Price at time of publish: $9

Best Beach Chair Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It The built-in backpack straps, storage pockets, and insulated cooler pouch make this beach chair a functional accessory. What to Consider Setup and breakdown aren’t as intuitive as we expected. A beach chair you can wear? Yes. We love this portable beach chair because it packs in multiple functions that free up space in your day bag and allow you to carry it on your back. If you’re traveling light to the lake, you may even be able to carry everything you need in one of the multiple pockets nesting in this beach chair’s backpack carrying case. We also like that this beach chair has a detachable cushion to make lake lounging even more comfortable — and you can recline this puppy all the way back for a quick snooze and even tanning. Something we don’t like? It takes a few tries to get used to unfolding and folding it smoothly. Price at time of publish: $66

Best Beach Towel Coyuchi Mediterranean Organic Towel 4.8 Coyuchi View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Coyuchi.com Why We Love It This towel packs down like a champ but is big enough to wrap around your lake crew. What to Consider It’s probably not worth the price unless you frequently go to the lake or beach. This towel is somewhat of a magician. It’s large enough to wrap up five people like a burrito, wide enough to seat three people comfortably, yet small enough to pack down into your suitcase. It also repels sand, a huge plus for lake trips (or even picnics in the park). Set your expectations: This thin but plush Turkish flat weave is less like a towel and more like a blanket. The flat weave is designed to be extra absorbent and quick-drying, making it choice for use after a swim or for toweling off after water activities. It has a luxurious feel that mirrors its price point, but unless you’re planning on hitting the lake several times, it may not be worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $68

Best Water Bottle Thermoflask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Mythermoflask.com Why We Love It Your drink will stay cold for hours, and the bottle will stay leakproof. What to Consider It‘s not dishwasher safe. This stainless steel water bottle has a vacuum seal that makes it impressively leakproof, so you won’t have to worry about any spillage onto the sand or if it gets knocked around on a boat. This version comes with two caps, both with an easy grip handle, that allows you to chug sip continuously without any dribbling or air pockets. Throwing ice into the water bottle will make your beverage stay cold for the whole day out on the lake, even if you place the bottle in the sun. Even though its double-sized, it’s designed to fit in most standard car cup holders. The one drawback, though, is that it’s not dishwasher safe, so you’ll have to hand wash and dry. Price at time of publish: $24

Luggage One of the boons about taking a lake trip is that you can easily pack your things in a carry-on sized bag like a duffel or backpack, depending on the length of your trip. Most of your items will be lightweight and not bulky. Opt for a bag with interior organization options, a sturdy exterior, and backpack straps or a shoulder strap that’ll make it easy to grab and go.

Best Weekender Away The Large Everywhere Bag 5 Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It It holds up to five days of clothes with space for your essential travel accessories. What to Consider We found the shoulder strap hard to adjust at times. Don’t be fooled by the minimalist style of this Away bag: it can hold up to four or five days' worth of clothes. Pack all your flip-flops or bulkier items like shorts and tees in the spacious main compartment and then divide up smaller items like undergarments or swimsuits in any of the three interior mesh pockets. There’s even a padded exterior laptop pocket, plus a smaller zippered front pocket for easy access to essentials like keys or a slim wallet. The clamshell opening makes it easy to load, unload, and locate your items. While we love the spaciousness, sturdiness, and style of this weekender bag, we wish adjusting the shoulder strap was a bit smoother. Price at time of publish: $245