Lake Tahoe Is the Clearest It's Been in 40 Years — Here's Why

The credit goes to microscopic animals, according to a new report.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023
Landscape of blue Lake Tahoe with snowcapped mountains and clear blue sky behind, California
Photo:

Yaya Ernst/Getty Images

The largest alpine lake in North America is the clearest it has been in more than 40 years — and the credit goes to microscopic animals.

Lake Tahoe, a popular tourist destination that sits on the border of California and Nevada, receives more than 15 million visitors a year, according to the Lake Tahoe Tourism Board. Known for its clear waters, the lake saw a decline in water clarity over the past half-century. Now, it is experiencing dramatic improvement with some of the clearest water recorded since the 1980s.

The water clarity findings are part of the “Lake Tahoe Clarity Report 2022” from the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA).

The team measured clarity by lowering a 10-inch white disk, called a Secchi disk, under the lake's surface to record the depth at which it disappeared from view. Lake Tahoe’s average annual clarity saw a massive upgrade from 2022 to 2021: It went from 61 feet in 2021 to 71.7 feet in 2022. The report predicts the ultra-clear waters to get even clearer through 2023.

Environmental experts hope the lake clarity will further improve in future years. The goal is to bring the clarity back to 97.4 feet.

The research team says the lake’s native zooplankton, which recently surged in population, is responsible for the change. The microscopic animal helps keep the lake clear by eating tiny particles that make the water cloudy. “They’ve provided a natural clean-up crew to help restore the lake’s famous blue waters,” scientists said in the report.

Zooplankton declined in the 1960s after its main predator, the Mysis shrimp, experienced a population surge. According to the report, the shrimp population “unexpectedly crashed" in 2021, allowing zooplankton numbers to spike. (This means if the crustaceans make a comeback, the lasting effect of the clear water is temporary.)

Another element is pollution control. The report states special projects keep around 500,000 pounds of "fine sediment and other clarity-harming pollutants" out of Lake Tahoe every year.

“The lake’s resilience must continue to be supported by regional investments in water quality, forest health, and aquatic invasive species prevention and control,” TRPA executive director Julie Regan said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure.

For its part, Lake Tahoe’s lodging industry has also taken steps to help preserve the lake water’s quality and give back to the environment through partnerships and programming.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, for example, created several programs to reduce single-use plastics, and hotel staff and guests can sign up for a “Keep Lake Tahoe Blue” clean-up event twice a year. “We feel these initiatives will have a lasting effect on saving our environment and are more responsible sustainable solutions,” Laurie Munos, the director of sales and marketing at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, told T+L.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort is also focused on being an environmental steward. The hotel's executive director of marketing and sales, Siobhan Fajayan, told T+L: “From removing 500,000 pounds of sediment per year from Lake Tahoe via enhanced wetlands and deepened filtration settling ponds to partnering with Clean Up the Lake (CUTL), a local nonprofit organization focusing on scuba dive, beach, and community clean-ups, we’re dedicated to keeping Lake Tahoe blue and beautiful."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Women look at the partial solar eclipse in Glendale, California in 2017
This Ohio City Will Have a Perfect View of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse — and Is Giving Away a Free Trip to See It
A home damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas on March 22, 2022.
Almost a Dozen Tornadoes Hit the U.S. in One Day — and More Severe Weather Is Expected
Rendering of the exterior view of Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating This Historic Texas Hotel for Their 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff
The House of Blues Foundation Room inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
This 'Real Housewives' Star Announced a Las Vegas Residency — What to Know
Jae'lynn Chaney while on the Big Island of Hawaii
This Influencer Started a Petition to Protect Plus-size Travelers While Flying — and It Has Thousands of Supporters
Moored boats in the water in Portofino, Italy
This Popular Italian Seaside Destination Will Fine Tourists Up to $300 for One Very Specific Offense
A stairwell inside the stunning apartment in XVth century palace in Bologna, Italy
Leonardo da Vinci Once Lived in This 15th-century Home in Northern Italy — and Now It’s Up for Sale
Aerial shot of Beavers Bend in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
This Oklahoma Town You've Never Heard Of Is One of the Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse Next Year
Signage and rotunda outside Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada
Caesars Palace Is Demolishing an Iconic Structure Ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Here's What to Know
A hammock on Presidentel Beach in Seychelles, Silhouette Island,
This Flight Calculator Will Find the Best Trip You Can Afford With Your Tax Refund
Cancelled flights on the arrivals board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was closed due to the runways being flooded
Record Rain, Flooding Shuts Florida's Fort Lauderdale Airport
Airplane over cityscape of Rome, Italy.
International Flights Are 30% More Expensive Than Last Year — Here's How to Save
Woman using laptop at table
Tripadvisor Caught More Than 1 Million Fake Reviews Last Year — Here's How to Spot Them
Exterior view of Lengishu in Kenya at night under a starry sky
This Little-known Reserve Is Home to More Than 10% of the Rhinos in Kenya — Here's What It's Like to Visit
A Princess Cruises 'Island Princess' ship on the water
This Epic Around-the-world Cruise Will Take Travelers to 51 Countries in 116 Days
Interior of a Southwest Airplane
Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $59 — How to Book