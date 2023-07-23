New York's Lake Placid Has Stunning Wilderness, a New Boutique Hotel, and the Longest Mountain Roller Coaster in North America

With a mix of old Adirondack charm and modern lodging, Lake Placid makes for a perfect upstate escape.

By
Liz Cantrell
Liz Cantrell headshot
Liz Cantrell
Liz Cantrell is a senior editor at Travel + Leisure. She edits stories with a focus on outdoor and adventure travel, as well as Canada, Northern Europe, and the Southeastern U.S. She also helps edit the T+L A-List of top travel advisors.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023
A treehouse style cabin surrounded by forest trees
A Lushna Suite at Eastwind Lake Placid, in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Photo:

UPLAND CREATIVE

The American summer vacation was born not at the beach but in the mountains. In the late 19th century, elite families like the Carnegies, Rockefellers, and Vanderbilts “vacated” their Manhattan homes in search of fresh air and cooler temperatures, building seasonal retreats called “Great Camps” in the Adirondack mountains, in northeastern New York. Today, the Adirondack Park—which has been protected as “forever wild” by the New York State Constitution since 1892—is the largest publicly preserved area in the Lower 48, covering 6 million acres. That’s more than Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone National Parks combined.

Today, the most charming gateway to this outdoor playground is Lake Placid, a village that has hosted two Olympic Winter Games (in 1932 and 1980) and is close to some of the area’s best hiking. Several hotels have debuted in the past year, including the stylish Eastwind Lake Placid, a cozy property set along the Chubb River. (Eastwind also has two locations downstate, in the Catskills region.) The 21 rooms and eight cabins reflect the brand’s Scandinavian-chic aesthetic, with vintage touches throughout, like wooden tennis rackets on the walls and old copies of Adirondack Life magazine. The grounds also include a sauna, a pool, a fire pit and barbecue area, a private dining cabin, and a bar and lounge.

A Woman sits on a large rock on a hiking trail in the mountains
Hiking in Elizabethtown, NY.

Courtesy of Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (Lake Placid)

Many of the town’s historic sporting facilities have had upgrades, too. December saw the opening of the renovated Lake Placid Olympic Museum, plus two revamped ice arenas and a speed-skating oval. The Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg — where bobsled, skeleton, luge, biathlon, and cross-country-skiing events are held in winter, along with indoor climbing and biking in the summer — were also refreshed. Plus, the Cliffside Coaster, the longest mountain roller coaster in North America, opened in 2022. All venues are accessible to the public, and this year, a Legacy Sites Passport bundles admittance to all Olympic spaces.

A white interior living room at Eastwind Hotel in Lake Placid, NY
Eastwind Hotel in Lake Placid, NY.

Lawrence Braun/Courtesy of Eastwind Lake Placid

Still, sometimes an old-fashioned hike is just the ticket. Ten minutes outside of town is Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak, reached via a 16-mile thigh-burner. For something more mellow, take the 5.8-mile trail to the summit of Hurricane Mountain. At the top, climb the fire tower and soak in the 360-degree view of the wilderness—one almost unchanged from the time of the Great Camps.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Shaping Up."

 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A pristine beach with palm trees in Cayeres
7 Underrated Girls Trips Around the World
People on the deck of a glamping site
15 Best Places to Go Glamping in New York
A dock juts out into a beautiful Adirondack lake in Inlet, NY during an autumn morning.
The Adirondack's Best-kept Secret Is This Charming Small Town — and It's a Perfect Year-round Destination
SUV driving through the Valley of the Gods, Utah
This Scenic Road Trip Follows the Path of Indigenous People — With Stops at Cliff Dwellings and Petroglyphs
Veterans Beach at The City of Sebring, FL
This Under-the-radar Florida City Has a State Park, Old-school Charm, and a 26,000-acre Lake
Aerial view of Reyjkavik, Iceland
These Are the Top 10 Adventure Trips Americans Booked This Summer
REI Summer Sale Roundup Tout
REI’s Summer Sale Includes 5,000+ Markdowns — but These Are the 10 Best Deals Starting at Just $16
Aerial view of a beach on Isla Mujeres
Isla Mujeres Has Gorgeous Beaches, All-inclusive Resorts, and an Underwater Museum
Mother and daughter pass a bookstore in Downtown Sag Harbor
Sag Harbor in New York Has Bayside Beaches and a Postcard-perfect Downtown
Scenic Tomichi Point Landscape of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
This Overlooked Colorado National Park Has a Gorge That Rivals the Grand Canyon and Trails With Dramatic Views
Aerial view of Barceloneta beach
The 30 Best Things to Do in Barcelona, From Gaudí Landmarks to Cava Bars
People walking down Fremont Street in Las Vegas
The 30 Best Things to Do in Las Vegas, From Gondola Rides to Epic Stage Shows
Tropical beach
Grand Cayman Combines an Incredible Food Scene With White-sand Beaches — and It's Easy to Get to
An elephant state in the National Museum of Natural History
32 Best Things to Do in Washington, D.C., From Must-see National Landmarks to Renowned Museums
This is a photo of colorful tulips in Dam square of Amsterdam. In the background the building standing out is the Royal Palace.
20 Best Things to Do in Amsterdam, From Classic Art Museums to Hidden Speakeasies
Interior of Marvel Cave in Missouri
This Cave in the Ozarks Is So Big a Hot Air Balloon Once Floated Inside It — Plus, There’s a 40-foot Waterfall and a 20-story-tall Cavern