The Busiest Travel Days for Labor Day Weekend — and Where Travelers Are Headed

While summer vacations may still be underway, travelers planning for a Labor Day Weekend end of the season may want to take new data into account.



The holiday weekend, which traditionally marks the end of the summer travel season, will see travelers explore popular travel hotspots both in the United States and around the world. Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4 will be the busiest days for airport traffic as flyers jet to and from their destinations around the world, according to new data from Chase Travel shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

When it comes to popular domestic destinations, Chase found that travelers were mostly looking to big cities including:



New York, New York San Francisco, California Los Angeles, California Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Denver, Colorado Washington, DC Las Vegas, Nevada San Diego, California

While international destinations spanning from Europe to Asia included:



London, United Kingdom Rome, Italy Tokyo, Japan Paris, France Athens, Greece Cancun, Mexico Calgary, Canada Seoul, South Korea Barcelona, Spain Dublin, Ireland

While many of the cities listed in the rankings are already popular destinations, the data also provides insights on which cities have surged in popularity from last year based on the rise in bookings. For example, Houston, Spokane, and Kansas City are some of the top domestic rising destinations, where Tokyo, Geneva, and Montreal are some of the top rising international destinations.



These predictions also align with data from the TSA in 2022, that reveals the agency screened 8.7 million passengers over Labor Day Weekend, and the Friday of the weekend was the busiest with 2.4 million passengers screened.

