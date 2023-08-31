TSA Expects This Day to Be the Busiest for Labor Day Weekend Travel — and Shares Tips for a Smooth Experience

The TSA expects 14 million passengers to be traveling throughout the holiday weekend.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023
The TSA Pre Check sign at JFK airport
Photo:

Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure

More than 14 million passengers are expected to pass through airports across the United States over the Labor Day holiday weekend, with Friday forecasted to be the busiest day. 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen an incredibly high volume of travelers from Friday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Sept. 6, following a record-breaking summer. On Friday alone, the TSA anticipates more than 2.7 million travelers will pass through security checkpoints. 

In fact, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement he anticipates passenger numbers will be nearly 11 percent higher than the same time last year, and even higher than 2019.

“We are prepared for the increase in travel volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are maintaining our wait time standards of 30 minutes and under for standard screening lanes, and 10 minutes and under for TSA PreCheck lanes,” Pekoske said. “There are occasions where wait times may be longer, so we encourage you to arrive early, pack your patience and reach out to us before arriving to the airport if you have any questions on our security procedures or items you may bring.”

To make getting through the airport a smoother process, there are a few proactive steps travelers can take. The first is to give yourself plenty of time so the likely long lines aren’t as stressful as they could be otherwise. Most airlines recommend arriving at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight (since they typically board earlier).

Of course, getting through security tends to be faster for travelers with TSA PreCheck, the agency’s expedited security program that allows travelers to leave their shoes, belts, and light jackets on and leave their laptops and liquids in their bags.

That said, the TSA recommends travelers know what they can and can’t bring through security ahead of time to speed up the process for everyone. Travelers can check the agency’s online “What Can I Bring?” tool or ask the TSA by tweeting “@AskTSA” or sending a Facebook message to “AskTSA.” Officers are available in real-time from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

The TSA has also been rolling out new technology like the Credential Authentication Technology (CAT), which allows travelers to get through security without having to show a boarding pass or, in some cases, even a physical ID.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A tail of a JSK private plane
This Semi-private Air Carrier Has Flights to Mexico Starting at $150 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Zappos Back to School Shoe Sale Tout
12 Perfect Back-to-school Shoes for Up to 69% Off at the Zappos Labor Day Sale
White House Black Market Labor Day Sale Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and This Brand’s Deeply Discounted Styles Are Perfect for Fall Travel, Starting at $15
Palm trees blow in the wind ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Cedar Key, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
Hundreds of Flights Canceled and Over 1,000 Delayed As Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall in Florida
JetBlue flight landing in Amsterdam
I Flew on JetBlue’s First Flight From NYC to Amsterdam — Here’s What It Was Like
LDW Roundup: Amazon Member-Only Deals tout
Prime Members Get First Dibs on Amazon's Best Labor Day Sale Deals — Save Up to Nearly 70% Off
TK Travel Essentials to Shop During Targetâs Massive Labor Day Weekend Sale â Deals Start at TK Tout
23 Travel Essentials to Shop During Target’s Massive Labor Day Weekend Sale — Deals Starting at $15
LDW Roundup: Apple Tech Deals Tout
8 Unbeatable Deals on Apple Products at Amazon for Labor Day Weekend
An illustration of a woman using Google Flights
Google Flights' Latest Update Will Help Travelers Find the Best Prices — Here's How
Paddle Board Sale Tout
We Found the Perfect Inflatable Paddle Board for Beginners — and It’s Almost $100 Off at Amazon This Weekend
LDW Roundup: Best Fall Camping and Hiking Deals at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Massive Labor Day Sale Might Break Records — Shop the Best Hiking and Camping Deals Starting at $7
Travel Accessories That Help My Family Get Through a Long Flight Tout
My Family Flies 15 Hours to India Every Year — Here Are 10 Items That Always Make the Journey Easier
Large mickey themed pumpkin decoration
Halloween Starts This Week at Disneyland — How to Plan a Magical Trip
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Margaritaville at Sea's Labor Day Flash Sale Has Cruises Starting at Just $99 — When to Book
A pair of fast skiers rocket down a groomed trail on Ajax Mountain at Aspen Colorado.
This Unlimited Ski Pass Will Get You Access to 40 Mountains — and Its Price Is About to Go up on Labor Day
A scenic beach in Bermuda
A New All-business-class Airline Will Fly From Bermuda to the East Coast Starting This Fall — With Flights As Low As $199