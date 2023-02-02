This All-business Class Airline Has 2-for-1 Deals on Flights to Europe for Valentine’s Day

Europe has some of the most romantic cities on earth and all-business class airline La Compagnie wants to help couples get there in style.

The airline, known for its comfy lie-flat beds and high-end perks, is having a huge 2-for-1 sale across its network with business class flights to Paris, Milan, and Nice starting at less than $2,000 per person round trip, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must book by Feb. 14 with the promo code “LOVU23.”

The sale is valid through Dec. 31, but some blackout dates do apply.

"There's nothing more fulfilling than exploring Europe with someone by your side,” Anne Crespo, the chief commercial and marketing officer at La Compagnie, told T+L. “At La Compagnie, we're always thinking of what our passengers want and need. Now serving Paris, Nice (in the summer), and Milan, we have the ability to offer competitive fares to travel in the utmost comfort to some of the most prized, and romantic, destinations in Europe."

Travel from New York City to Paris for just $3,800 round trip for two people, or fly to Milan for the same price. Travelers can also plan a trip to the south of France with flights to Nice starting at just $4,800 round trip for two people.

La Compagnie first started flying its all-business class service to Paris in 2014 before adding service to Milan. Last year, the airline also started flying between Newark and Nice.

The airline flies Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are equipped with 76 lie-flat seats in a two-two configuration. Each seat has a 15.6-inch seat-mounted entertainment screen and includes free high-speed Wi-Fi.

On board, the airline treats customers to monthly menu additions from famous (and Michelin-starred) chefs along with French Champagne for a truly romantic indulgence.

In addition to its regular flights, La Compagnie debuted a new air cruise, offering a 22 day trip that brings travelers to some of the most amazing places on earth from Fiji to Rwanda, Mexico City, and more.