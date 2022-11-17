This All Business Class Airline Just Put Flights to Europe on Sale — How to Book

La Compagnie's "Blue Friday" sale is back — just in time for the holidays.

November 17, 2022
There’s nothing like Paris in the winter, and all-business class airline La Compagnie wants to get travelers there in style — and on a budget of sorts.

To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, La Compagnie is bringing back its “Blue Friday” promotion, offering round-trip business class flights from New York to both Paris and Milan for just $2,000, the airline exclusively shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which must be booked between Friday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 22, is valid on select flights from Dec. 1 through Oct. 31, 2023.

 "We are thrilled to bring back our annual Blue Friday promotion with unbeatable business-class fares to both Paris and Milan,” La Compagnie President Christian Vernet told T+L. “A playful nod to our baby blue fleet, Blue Friday is an opportunity for us to further attract travelers who want to fly in premium style, but not pay premium prices. This year travelers can take their pick between two of the most notable European cities - Paris and Milan - and enjoy uncompromised service at the most attractive fare."

La Compagnie airplane

Courtesy of La Compagnie

As a bonus, the sale is available to use on several holiday travel dates like Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, and Easter, as well as during popular events like spring break, Paris and Milan fashion weeks, and summer travel.

While not inexpensive, the sale is a significant savings from a typical flight with the airline, which usually starts at about $2,400 round-trip for Paris and $2,300 round-trip for Milan. 

The company has been flying its all-business class service to Paris since 2014, but recently started flying to Milan in April 2022. 

La Compagnie is also expanding. Earlier this year, the airline also started flying between Newark and Nice.

La Compagnie flies Airbus A321neo aircraft equipped with 76 lie-flat seats in a two-two configuration. Each seat has a 15.6-inch seat-mounted entertainment screen and includes free high-speed Wi-Fi.

On board, travelers are treated to monthly menu additions from famous (and Michelin-starred) chefs along with French Champagne from Piper Heidsieck.

