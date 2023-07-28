The World's Best Airline Is Launching Flights to the Caribbean on Its All-business-class Planes

All-business-class airline La Compagnie is now offering flights to the Caribbean as part of a week-long vacation package in St. Maarten, Anguilla, and St. Barts.

Published on July 28, 2023
A La Compagnie airplane flying over St. Marteen
Photo:

Courtesy of La Compagnie

La Compagnie, the French airline known for its all-business class flights to Europe and Travel + Leisure readers' favorite international airline of 2023, is expanding its routes. The carrier has teamed up with boutique travel agency E. Clarke Travel on a package that includes direct flights from Newark International Airport to St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport.

The Travel in Style program will debut on Nov. 26, 2023, and end on April 16, 2024. The offer: a week-long vacation packages, which includes direct round-trip flights leaving Sunday morning and returning the following Sunday afternoon. The packages will also include luxury lodging on the islands of St. Maarten, Anguilla, and St. Barts; concierge services; inter-island transfers; and luggage handling. Some of Travel in Style’s hospitality partners include Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel and the Four Seasons in Anguilla; Hotel Villa Marie and Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts; and La Samanna, a Belmond Hotel and Grand Case Beach Club in St. Maarten; as well as many private residences and villas in all three locations. 

In terms of airline experience, passengers can take advantage of La Compagnie’s lounge access and priority boarding, free onboard Wi-Fi, gourmet food menus and drinks, and, of course, the airline’s signature amenity: a fully reclinable seat that extends into a flat bed. The weekly flights will be on an Airbus A321neo, which features 76 sleeper seats.

“These new flights to St. Maarten are an exciting development for La Compagnie as they mark our official entry into the Caribbean market,” said Christian Vernet, the company’s CEO, in a press release sent to T+L. “With leisure travel expected to remain strong, we’re thrilled to partner with Travel in Style Journeys to offer an effortless path to some of the destination’s most sought-after islands.”

Last year, the airline partnered with luxury travel agency Safrans du Monde on a 21-day around-the-world trip that included destinations such as Mexico City, Fiji, New Zealand, and the Maldives (the 2023 experience is bookable here). 

The charter flights will only be available as part of La Compagnie’s partnership with E. Clarke Travel. You can inquire and book the week-long packages on travelinstylejourneys.com.

