Shoppers Say This 50%-off Designer One-piece Is the Most Comfortable Bathing Suit They’ve Ever Worn

The time has come for summer wardrobe shopping, and that means it’s time to upgrade your bathing suit for all the beach days and pool lounging to come. Of course comfort in a bathing suit is essential, but it’s only natural to also want to find an option that allows you to feel empowered and beautiful — even if you’re just taking a dip in the hotel pool.

If you’re on the hunt, you’re in luck — we’ve found the perfect swimsuit to accompany you on all your upcoming adventures: the La Blanca Island Goddess One-piece Swimsuit. Even better, right now it’s an impressive 50 percent off at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $83)

This effortless bathing suit is made with a stretchy nylon and elastane blend that offers a complete range of movement whether you’re spending a day galavanting in the ocean or relaxing by the pool. The classic silhouette of this one-piece is univerally flattering on just about every body type, with thin spaghetti straps and a modest cut back. Even the cups are removable so you can decide how much coverage and support you want your suit to give you.

The demi-scoop neckline of this suit provides a moderate level of coverage while still allowing your skin to get some sun, and the straps are even adjustable for a customizable styling experience. Not to mention subtle shirring on the sides of this suit adds the illusion of shape to your form, helping you feel confident and comfortable all day long. And with an inclusive range of sizes from 0 to 22-plus, as well as 40 bold and bright colors, this timeless one-piece is guaranteed to be a long-time staple in your wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $46

Travelers have given this high-quality bathing suit their stamp of approval for summer travel, with one customer noting that they wore it “almost every day on a beach vacation” and it “fit well and is very comfortable.” They even shared that the classic design and tasteful ruching would “flatter many figures.” Another shopper admitted that they turned to this suit because they “needed something supportive for vacation and being in the ocean,” and it “did just that without compromising fashion.”

Finding a swimsuit that you can wear for years to come is a rarity, but one shopper shared that they “love this suit because it’s flattering” and they have even worn theirs “for six years without fading or pilling.” In fact, they revealed that over the last eight years, they have purchased seven of these suits in varying colors and “still own them all.” They even went as far as to call it the “best suit I have ever owned.”

To buy: amazon.com, $69 (originally $83)

A good bathing suit will not only keep you secure and covered while you enjoy the summer weather, but also allow you to feel like the most confident version of yourself, and the La Blanca Island Goddess One-piece Swimsuit does just that. The shopper-loved bathing suit is currently on sale for up to 50 percent off at Amazon for a limited time, so now is the best time to pick up this sleek suit so you can hit the beach feeling (and looking) your best.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $42.

