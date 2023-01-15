These Shopper-loved, Comfy Corduroy Pants are Perfect for Travel — and Currently 41% Off

Whether you’re embarking on a work trip that requires you to look pulled together from the moment you get off the plane or are looking to elevate your airport style for a potential seat upgrade, a good pair of pants has the ability to alter your look from the base. I’ve always been drawn to yoga pants during my travels for their breathability and comfort, but what if there was another, more fashion-forward pair of pants that offers all the stretch with a little more style?

Corduroy pants are making a comeback in 2023, and right now the Kut From the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants are on sale at Nordstrom for 41 percent off. For just $46, these flattering, comfortable pants are a step above leggings and don’t feel rigid or cause chafing like most jeans. Napping on your flight has never looked so chic.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $46 (originally $79)

Made from a stretchy pinwale corduroy fabric, these pants are form-fitting and flattering without squeezing or causing discomfort thanks to their sophisticated skinny silhouette. Plus, they’re constructed of a cotton-spandex blend that allows for breathability and flexibility as you go about your day.

Not to mention, the five-pocket design offers ample space to stow your phone, keys, wallet, and other essentials as you hurry through the airport. Similar to a jegging or a more structured legging, the Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pant comes in both regular and petite sizes, offering a range of fits for a variety of body types. And you can choose from eight neutral colors such as wine red, gray, black, cognac, and dark green.

Shoppers swear by these pants for everyday wear, with one customer revealing that they even have the corduroy pants in two different shades because they wear them so often. They explained, “I usually feel a little uncomfortable in skinny pants, but these feel stretchy and very comfortable,” adding that they fit “true to size.” Another shopper noted, “These are some of the cutest and most comfortable pants ever.”

In fact, one customer went as far as to call them their “favorite pants,” sharing, “I bought two more pairs and am still so happy [with them].” Speaking on the structure of the pants they added, “Although they are made very well and the fabric is substantial and thick, they are not hot, heavy, or uncomfortably binding at all.” They even raved, “The only reason I wouldn’t recommend these pants to everyone is there [would be] more for me.”

If you’re looking for a pair of pants that tie together comfort and style, these Kut From the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants may just be your perfect fit. Elevating your airport style with stretch and breathability, now is the time to shop this deal for 41 percent off at Nordstrom. For under $50, you don’t have to break your bank to boost your closet.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $46.

